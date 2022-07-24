Maui News

UH Maui College offers free personal trainer certification program

July 24, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated July 23, 4:00 PM
Personal training certification. PC: UHMC

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering a free non-credit study and training program for Maui County residents who would like to become Certified Personal Trainers. Costs are fully sponsored Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s Kealahoʻimai program, which promotes Native Hawaiian workforce development in the healthcare and wellness industries. 

Participants will be prepared for entry-level positions in the health and fitness industry, including at fitness clubs and gyms, health and wellness centers, school athletic programs, and personal training for individual clients. Upon completion of the program, participants will take the American Council on Exercise’s Personal Trainer certification exam.

Classes will begin on Oct. 1, 2022 and end on July 29, 2023, including a month-long break from mid-December to mid-January. The program requires a weekly commitment of 10-12 hours, including 5-6 hours of classes during Tuesday and/or Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings.

Online coursework will begin with an introduction to anatomy and exercise physiology, followed by exercise science for certified personal trainer study. In-person exercise practicums will involve an introduction to plyometrics and flexibility training, volleyball, martial arts training, resistance training, weight training, and cardiovascular training.

Applicants must be ages 18 and older, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, pass campus health clearances, and reside in Maui County. A distance learning option is available for residents of Hana, Lanai, and Molokai.

Applications may be submitted online at https://forms.gle/bFZ1iSyb56cDU27o8 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Email [email protected] for more information.

