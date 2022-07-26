Maui News

Construction work accidentally severs fiber cable, impacting Hāna, Maui and Big Island

July 26, 2022, 3:53 PM HST
* Updated July 26, 3:54 PM
A construction company accidentally severed a Hawaiian Telcom fiber cable on Tuesday morning, impacting internet and voice services across Hawai‘i island and Hāna on Maui.

The impact, which ranged from intermittent or slow service to inability to place or receive calls, depended on the type of service, location and service provider.

The location of the cut is in a remote area near Waikoloa Village.

Hawaiian Telcom technicians arrived on site at approximately 1 p.m. They assessed the damage and quickly got to work on restoring services, according to a company update. Some services have already been restored, and Hawaiian Telcom aims to restore all services by 4 p.m. today.

Hawaiian Telcom customers who continue to experience issues can submit an online support request.

