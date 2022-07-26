Maui Business

Hawaiʻi Community Foundation Promotes Larissa Kick to Vice President of Community Grants and Initiatives

July 26, 2022, 7:42 AM HST
* Updated July 26, 7:43 AM
Larissa Kick. Image courtesy of Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation promoted Larissa Kick from program director to vice president of community grants and initiatives effective May 1, 2022.

In her new role, Kick will oversee HCF’s Community Grants & Initiatives department, leading a team of 25 to design and implement grantmaking and scholarship strategies and programs that advance the community impact goals of HCF and its clients.

She will also be responsible for assuring that efforts are supported by compelling data and meets the needs of communities throughout Hawai’i.

As a member of HCF’s executive leadership team, Kick will contribute to leading the strategic goals, culture, success and financial health of the organization. 

Kick joined HCF in 2011 as special projects manager and has since been promoted to program officer, senior program officer and program director. She has led several major HCF grant programs, overseeing the development of program strategy; proposal review and decision making; and program evaluation, outcome and impact, including a $3 million annual community grants program of the Hawaiʻi Tobacco Prevention & Control Trust Fund and the $7 million CHANGE grants program that supports nonprofits statewide.

Kick was also the grantmaking lead for HCF’s Hawai’i Resilience fund, rapidly deploying resources to community nonprofits and healthcare providers working to address the impacts of COVID-19 in Hawai’i.

“On behalf of the Board and staff of Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, I am excited to announce the promotion of Larissa Kick to vice president of community grants and initiatives,” said Micah Kāne, CEO and president of Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. “During her time at HCF, Larissa has collaborated with our community partners to lead innovative grants programs that strengthen Hawaiʻi’s nonprofit sector. I am confident that she will continue this important work to cultivate a healthier, more vibrant Hawaiʻi.”

“Through HCF’s CHANGE framework, I look forward to strengthening relationships with our community partners who work tirelessly to serve our local communities and other sectors to solve Hawaii’s major challenges,” said Kick. “Hawaiʻi’s nonprofit organizations are the backbone of our community, responding quickly to the needs of our most underserved populations and providing them with essential services and programs, something I saw firsthand during the pandemic. The love and aloha I have for Hawai’i is the reason why I am committed to making this a place where all people can live and thrive.”

Born and raised on O‘ahu, Kick received her Bachelor of Science in political science and anthropology from Oregon State University and Master of Public Administration from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She has danced hula for decades at Hui Park Hula Studio and volunteers with a number of local organizations including the University of Hawaiʻi Public Administration Program Scholarship Committee.

