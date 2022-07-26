Maui News
Māʻalaea fire near Haycraft Park on Maui burns quarter acre of brush
Maui fire crews continue mop-up operations at the site of a quarter acre brush fire in Māʻalaea adjacent to Haycraft Park.
The fire was first reported at 2:36 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in an area of heavy brush.
Responding units included: Engine 10, Tanker 10, Tanker 14, and a battalion chief. Firefighters battled the blaze in clear conditions with winds blowing at approximately 20 mph.
The fire was contained as of 3:25 p.m.
