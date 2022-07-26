The first students will move into RISE starting fall 2023. (Courtesy: Hunt Companies)

Students across the University of Hawaiʻi System who are interested in entrepreneurship can apply to live at Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE).

The mixed-use student housing/innovation center is under construction across from the UH Mānoa campus.

The first students will move into RISE starting fall 2023. The residents will enjoy new housing community with like-minded students. They also will be close to the wealth of UH entrepreneurship programs offered by the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE) in the Shidler College of Business, which will be centered in the classroom, makerspaces, meeting rooms and co-working spaces on the bottom floors of the new facility.

For interested graduates and undergraduates, visit the RISE website .

Leasing for fall 2023 will begin in fall 2022. University officials expect significant demand for the 374 beds in the $70 million live-learn-work RISE facility on the site of the former Atherton YMCA at the corner of University Avenue and Metcalf Street.

“RISE will provide UH students with unique opportunities to develop as innovators and entrepreneurs who will help lead the diversification and strengthening of our economy,” UH President David Lassner said. “It will also provide a meaningful increase in our student housing inventory that will help relieve pressure on the waiting lists created by enrollment growth at UH Mānoa, which looks to prepare for another record-breaking entering freshman class.

RISE is fully funded with private, non-taxpayer money. UH, UH Foundation and Hunt Companies entered into a public-private partnership (P3) to design, build and finance the facility. Moss is the general contractor. B.HOM Student Living will manage RISE, the university’s first externally managed student housing complex.

“This extraordinary project is coming together without burdening taxpayers thanks to the leadership and collaboration among our P3 partners and the support of private donors who have already given nearly $3.7 million to equip the state-of-the-art facility, provide scholarships and launch RISE programs,” Lassner said.

PACE will expand into the 114,000-square-foot structure and develop hands-on programs and operate the co-working space, meeting rooms, classroom and prototyping labs.