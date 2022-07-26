Maui News

UH student housing facility for entrepreneurs to open in fall 2023

July 26, 2022, 3:32 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The first students will move into RISE starting fall 2023. (Courtesy: Hunt Companies)

Students across the University of Hawaiʻi System who are interested in entrepreneurship can apply to live at Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE).

The mixed-use student housing/innovation center is under construction across from the UH Mānoa campus.

The first students will move into RISE starting fall 2023. The residents will enjoy new housing community with like-minded students. They also will be close to the wealth of UH entrepreneurship programs offered by the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE) in the Shidler College of Business, which will be centered in the classroom, makerspaces, meeting rooms and co-working spaces on the bottom floors of the new facility.

For interested graduates and undergraduates, visit the RISE website .

Leasing for fall 2023 will begin in fall 2022. University officials expect significant demand for the 374 beds in the $70 million live-learn-work RISE facility on the site of the former Atherton YMCA at the corner of University Avenue and Metcalf Street.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“RISE will provide UH students with unique opportunities to develop as innovators and entrepreneurs who will help lead the diversification and strengthening of our economy,” UH President David Lassner said. “It will also provide a meaningful increase in our student housing inventory that will help relieve pressure on the waiting lists created by enrollment growth at UH Mānoa, which looks to prepare for another record-breaking entering freshman class.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

RISE is fully funded with private, non-taxpayer money. UH, UH Foundation and Hunt Companies entered into a public-private partnership (P3) to design, build and finance the facility. Moss is the general contractor. B.HOM Student Living will manage RISE, the university’s first externally managed student housing complex.

“This extraordinary project is coming together without burdening taxpayers thanks to the leadership and collaboration among our P3 partners and the support of private donors who have already given nearly $3.7 million to equip the state-of-the-art facility, provide scholarships and launch RISE programs,” Lassner said.

PACE will expand into the 114,000-square-foot structure and develop hands-on programs and operate the co-working space, meeting rooms, classroom and prototyping labs.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Mainstay Restaurant Tiffanys Gets New Start With Chef Sheldon Simeon Wife Janice 2Husband Of Woman Hurt By Monk Seal Says She Was In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time 3Fraud Public Corruption Charges Filed In Case Involving Affordable Housing On Hawaiʻi Island 4Maui Golfer Is Mercedes Hole In One Winner At Hale Makua Golf Tournament 5Maui Police Investigate Suspicious Incident Seek Info On Dive Gear Found 6Owners Of Animatronic Dinosaurs On Maui Seek Help To Recover Costs Of Stolen Trailer