Scenic photos courtesy NPS.

Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association announced the promotion of Michelle Augello as the organization’s new Sales Director.

Augello will oversee the association’s three area managers who run visitor center park stores at six partner national parks. She will also spearhead the HPPA wholesale program and integrate with National Park Service colleagues.

Augello began her tenure with HPPA in December 2009 as a sales and interpretation associate at the visitor center stores located at Haleakalā National Park on Maui.

In 2016 she became the area manager of three HPPA stores located at Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park, and Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site, all on Hawaiʻi Island. Proceeds from our visitor center stores support national parks programs and projects.

“I am honored for this opportunity to continue to serve HPPA, our park partners, and the community through the work that we do,” said Augello. “I will work to ensure that HPPA is fulfilling its mission and is in alignment with its values, while helping to propel the organization forward well into the future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HPPA is the nonprofit partner of six national parks in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa. Proceeds from visitor center park stores and online shops have contributed over $20 million in support to parks since 1933.