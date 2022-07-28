Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:52 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:53 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:10 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:25 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The forerunners from a new long-period south swell (190 degrees) are expected to arrive later this afternoon. This swell will build through Thursday night and peak on Friday and Saturday. This south swell will slowly lower on Sunday and will be reinforced by a smaller south swell by Monday. 


Modest, choppy surf along east facing shores will begin to ease as the trades weaken. Surf heights will gradually increase along east facing shores from Saturday into early next week as the trades strengthen. Finally, nearly flat summertime conditions will persist along most north facing shores through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
