Maui Surf Forecast for July 28, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The forerunners from a new long-period south swell (190 degrees) are expected to arrive later this afternoon. This swell will build through Thursday night and peak on Friday and Saturday. This south swell will slowly lower on Sunday and will be reinforced by a smaller south swell by Monday.
Modest, choppy surf along east facing shores will begin to ease as the trades weaken. Surf heights will gradually increase along east facing shores from Saturday into early next week as the trades strengthen. Finally, nearly flat summertime conditions will persist along most north facing shores through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com