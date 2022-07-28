Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 5-7 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:52 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:53 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:10 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:25 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:45 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The forerunners from a new long-period south swell (190 degrees) are expected to arrive later this afternoon. This swell will build through Thursday night and peak on Friday and Saturday. This south swell will slowly lower on Sunday and will be reinforced by a smaller south swell by Monday.

Modest, choppy surf along east facing shores will begin to ease as the trades weaken. Surf heights will gradually increase along east facing shores from Saturday into early next week as the trades strengthen. Finally, nearly flat summertime conditions will persist along most north facing shores through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.