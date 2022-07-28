Maui News
Pool lifeguard re-certification training, Aug. 12
Maui County pool lifeguards will undergo emergency medical response re-certification training on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Kīhei Aquatic Center, Wailuku Pool and Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi.
The affected pools will close to the public while the training is ongoing.
All other Maui County pool facilities will remain open.
The Department of Parks and Recreation thanked the public in advance for their patience and understanding.
For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
