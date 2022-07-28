Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art project. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

Proposed federal earmarks for three Maui County projects, including $11 million for the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art planned for Wailuku town, have successfully moved out of the US Senate Appropriations Committee. Other earmarks include $1.4 million to help Maui County renovate the former GTE Hawaiian Tel Building for the County’s Emergency Operations Center and $180,000 for Maui Police Department’s project to expand radio communications in West Maui.

Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art project. Project rendering.

“Mahalo to U.S. Senator Brian Schatz for advocating to fund Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art and MPD’s West Maui communications need and to Senator Mazie Hirono for supporting relocation of the Maui Emergency Management Agency,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “Approval by the Senate Appropriations Committee is a crucial step in moving dollars from Washington, D.C., to Maui. We look forward to seeing these items in Congress’ final budget for Fiscal Year 2023.”

The $11 million Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art earmark is one of the largest for the State of Hawaii. Dedicated to the study, practice, celebration of hula and various ‘ōiwi arts, the center will be the first of its kind and the largest investment by a county or the state to establish a permanent place for hula and its associated arts.

A free open house for the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on the Great Lawn of the University of Hawaii Maui College Campus in Kahului. Attendees can review community recommendations made to date, and to share new ideas. This free event will offer hula, music and art. Food trucks will be on site to offer dinner and pupu options for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets for seating.

To learn more about Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art, visit www.hoamaui.com. To find out more about other happenings in Wailuku Town visit www.wailukulive.com

GTE Hawaiian Tel Building. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo