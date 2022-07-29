The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is inviting community input on a pedestrian crossing study for the new high school in Kīhei.

Small group, in person “talk story” sessions will be held:

Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 4–5:30 p.m. and 6–7:30 p.m.

6–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at 4–5:30 p.m. and 6–7:30 p.m.

Sessions will be held in Kīhei and are open to community members and stakeholders.

To request to participate in a session, email [email protected] with a preferred date and time. Details will be sent after sign-up information is received.

Community feedback will help inform the study, which will assess overpass and underpass alternatives toward satisfying the State Land Use Commission requirement for a grade-separated crossing. For more information on the study, visit bit.ly/KiheiHScrossing.