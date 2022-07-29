Maui News

County committee to consider adopting amendments to Maui Digital Zoning Map

July 29, 2022, 2:18 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Island Digital Zoning Map 4 page 1.

The Maui County Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee will consider a bill to adopt amendments to the Maui Digital Zoning Map for 13 parcels that are zoned P-1, M-1, PK, R-2 and R-2 at a public meeting on Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Bill 66 of 2022 proposes to adopt the most recently amended Maui Digital Zoning Map (4) as the official zoning map for the Island of Maui. The digital zoning maps are available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/2159/Digital-Zoning-Map-Update-Project.

“The process of updating digital zoning maps can address minor revisions, but can also propose policy changes to rezone certain properties,” said Council member Tamara Paltin, Chair of the committee. “These updates aim to have zoning designations consistent with a property’s use, community plan designation and state land use classification.”

As part of this phase of the digital mapping project, the Planning Department recommends changing the zoning of 13 parcels to P-2 Public/Quasi Public District.  

The parcels involve UH Maui College, Kīhei Fire Station, Maui High School, Kula Hospital, Maui Memorial Medical Center, Baldwin High School, Wailuku Police Station, Kīhei Police Station, Wailea Fire Station, Kīhei High School and Kamehameha Maui Schools. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Paltin said the committee also will discuss the South Maui Community Plan update process, including a review of selected finalists for nomination to the Community Plan Advisory Committee, or CPAC.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Members of the public can view the meeting on Akaku Channel 53 or provide testimony in person at the Mayor’s Conference Room or via the video conference link or phone number listed on the meeting agenda at MauiCounty.us/agendas.

The committee also will accept written testimony. For instructions on submitting written testimony, go to MauiCounty.us/ecomment.

For more information, go to MauiCounty.us or contact the committee staff at 808-270-7838.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kahului Airport Sees Some Of Its Longest Lines Maui Residents Wonder If Relief Is In Sight 2County State Agreement Opens Door For More Public Parking At Popular Keawakapu Beach 3Maui Police Seek Information Related To Pukalani Hit And Run Crash 4Kuihelani Solar Facility To Break Ground As Largest Solar Battery Project In State 5Kaiaulu O Haleleʻa Kihei Affordable Housing Application And Lottery 6Miss Maui Nui Pageant Grows Preliminary Event Is Aug 27