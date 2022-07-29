Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
5-7 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:25 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:18 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:46 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:57 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long period south swell will peak today just below High Surf Advisory levels, and then lower gradually over the weekend. A second, but slightly smaller long period south swell is expected to arrive Saturday night and Sunday, peak Sunday night and Monday, then lower gradually Tuesday through Wednesday. 


Short period choppy surf will remain rather small along east facing shores into the weekend, with a slight uptick expected early next week as trade winds strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
