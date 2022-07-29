Maui Surf Forecast for July 29, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long period south swell will peak today just below High Surf Advisory levels, and then lower gradually over the weekend. A second, but slightly smaller long period south swell is expected to arrive Saturday night and Sunday, peak Sunday night and Monday, then lower gradually Tuesday through Wednesday.
Short period choppy surf will remain rather small along east facing shores into the weekend, with a slight uptick expected early next week as trade winds strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com