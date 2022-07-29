Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:25 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:45 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:18 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:46 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:57 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long period south swell will peak today just below High Surf Advisory levels, and then lower gradually over the weekend. A second, but slightly smaller long period south swell is expected to arrive Saturday night and Sunday, peak Sunday night and Monday, then lower gradually Tuesday through Wednesday.

Short period choppy surf will remain rather small along east facing shores into the weekend, with a slight uptick expected early next week as trade winds strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.