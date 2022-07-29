Voter resources available: Find Maui Voter Service Centers and Ballot Drop Boxes
The Office of Elections on Maui has released a list of Voter Service Centers and Places of Deposit for election ballots as the Primary Election nears on Aug. 13, 2022.
The initial Primary Election mail ballot packages were mailed out beginning on July 22.
Voter Service Centers are scheduled to open on Aug. 1 in Wailuku and on Molokaʻi. The Hāna and Lānaʻi Voter Service Centers open on Aug. 6 and 8 respectively. Voter Service Centers provide accessible in-person voting, same day voter registration, and collection of voted ballots.
Ballot Drop Boxes or Places of Deposit are established for voters to drop off their voted mail ballot packet to be collected by the County Elections Division. Most on Maui were open by July 26, but some in more rural areas have limited hours and dates.
The deadline to submit a paper Voter Registration Application for the Primary Election is
Aug. 3, 2022. The Absentee Mail application deadline is Aug. 6.
Locations and hours for Voter Service Centers and Places of Deposit this year are listed below, along with dates and hours of operation.
Maui County Voter Service Centers:
- Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Street, Wailuku:
Open Aug. 1-12, and Oct. 25-Nov. 7, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On the Primary Election Day, Aug. 13, and General Election Day, Nov. 8, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mitchell Pauole Center Conference Room, 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai:
Open Aug. 1-12, and Oct. 25-Nov. 7, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On the Primary Election Day, Aug. 13, and General Election Day, Nov. 8, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lānaʻi Community Center, 411 Eighth Street, Lānaʻi City:
Open Aug. 8-12, (M-F) and Nov. 1-7, (M-Sat.), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On the Primary Election Day, Aug. 13, and General Election Day, Nov. 8, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hāna High & Elementary School, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna:
Open on the Aug. 6 and Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Maui County Places of Deposit:
The following Places of Deposit will be open 24 hours a day from July 26, 2022, through 7 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022; and again from Oct. 21, 2022, through 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.
- Haʻikū Community Center, Hāna Highway at Pilialoha Street, Haʻikū
- Hāna Fire Station, 4655 Hāna Highway, Hāna
- Kahului Fire Station, 200 Dairy Road, Kahului
- Kalana O Maui County Building, 200 S. High Street, Wailuku
- Kula Fire Station, 50 Calasa Road, Kula
- Lahaina Civic Center 1, 840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina
- Makawao Fire Station, 134 Makawao Avenue, Makawao
- Nāpili Fire Station, 4950 Hanawai Street, Lahaina
- Pāʻia Community Center, 252 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia
- Wailea Fire Station, 300 Kilohana Drive, Kīhei
The following Places of Deposit will be open Aug. 1-12, and Oct. 25-Nov. 7, (M-Sat.), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The sites will also be open on Primary Election Day, Aug. 13, and General Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mitchell Pauole Center Conference Room, 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai
- Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Street, Wailuku
On Lānaʻi, the Lānaʻi Community center will be open Aug. 8-12 (M-F), and Nov. 1-7, (M-Sat.), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The facility will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 and Nov. 8.
- Lānaʻi Community Center, 411 Eighth Street, Lānaʻi City
In the East Maui town of Hāna, the Place of Deposit at Hāna High & Elementary School is available on Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hāna High & Elementary School, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna
More information is available on the State Office of Elections website or the County of Maui Office of Elections website. Information on both sites is updated periodically and will be used for the General Election as well.
Some other useful election resources:
- This year, voters can actually track the status of their mail ballot package at https://hawaii.ballottrax.net/voter/. It’s important to note that this is just a tracking resource; this website cannot update anyone’s voter registration.
- The state has a page about voting that may help answer some questions about the process: https://elections.hawaii.gov/voting/voting-in-hawaii/.
- Individuals with questions about their ballot and voting, can also call the County of Maui Office of Elections at 808-270-7749.