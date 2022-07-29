County of Maui ballot box at the Kalana o Maui building in Wailuku. PC: file by Wendy Osher 8.8.20

The Office of Elections on Maui has released a list of Voter Service Centers and Places of Deposit for election ballots as the Primary Election nears on Aug. 13, 2022.

The initial Primary Election mail ballot packages were mailed out beginning on July 22.

Voter Service Centers are scheduled to open on Aug. 1 in Wailuku and on Molokaʻi. The Hāna and Lānaʻi Voter Service Centers open on Aug. 6 and 8 respectively. Voter Service Centers provide accessible in-person voting, same day voter registration, and collection of voted ballots.

Ballot Drop Boxes or Places of Deposit are established for voters to drop off their voted mail ballot packet to be collected by the County Elections Division. Most on Maui were open by July 26, but some in more rural areas have limited hours and dates.

The deadline to submit a paper Voter Registration Application for the Primary Election is

Aug. 3, 2022. The Absentee Mail application deadline is Aug. 6.

Locations and hours for Voter Service Centers and Places of Deposit this year are listed below, along with dates and hours of operation.

Maui County Voter Service Centers:

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center , 395 Waena Street, Wailuku:

Open Aug. 1-12, and Oct. 25-Nov. 7, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On the Primary Election Day, Aug. 13, and General Election Day, Nov. 8, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mitchell Pauole Center Conference Room , 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai:

Open Aug. 1-12, and Oct. 25-Nov. 7, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On the Primary Election Day, Aug. 13, and General Election Day, Nov. 8, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lānaʻi Community Center , 411 Eighth Street, Lānaʻi City:

Open Aug. 8-12, (M-F) and Nov. 1-7, (M-Sat.), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On the Primary Election Day, Aug. 13, and General Election Day, Nov. 8, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hāna High & Elementary School, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna:

Open on the Aug. 6 and Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maui County Places of Deposit:

The following Places of Deposit will be open 24 hours a day from July 26, 2022, through 7 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022; and again from Oct. 21, 2022, through 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.

Haʻikū Community Center , Hāna Highway at Pilialoha Street, Haʻikū

, Hāna Highway at Pilialoha Street, Haʻikū Hāna Fire Station , 4655 Hāna Highway, Hāna

, 4655 Hāna Highway, Hāna Kahului Fire Station , 200 Dairy Road, Kahului

, 200 Dairy Road, Kahului Kalana O Maui County Building , 200 S. High Street, Wailuku

, 200 S. High Street, Wailuku Kula Fire Station , 50 Calasa Road, Kula

, 50 Calasa Road, Kula Lahaina Civic Center 1 , 840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

, 840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina Makawao Fire Station , 134 Makawao Avenue, Makawao

, 134 Makawao Avenue, Makawao Nāpili Fire Station , 4950 Hanawai Street, Lahaina

, 4950 Hanawai Street, Lahaina Pāʻia Community Center , 252 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia

, 252 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia Wailea Fire Station, 300 Kilohana Drive, Kīhei

The following Places of Deposit will be open Aug. 1-12, and Oct. 25-Nov. 7, (M-Sat.), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The sites will also be open on Primary Election Day, Aug. 13, and General Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mitchell Pauole Center Conference Room , 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai

, 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Street, Wailuku

On Lānaʻi, the Lānaʻi Community center will be open Aug. 8-12 (M-F), and Nov. 1-7, (M-Sat.), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The facility will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 and Nov. 8.

Lānaʻi Community Center, 411 Eighth Street, Lānaʻi City

In the East Maui town of Hāna, the Place of Deposit at Hāna High & Elementary School is available on Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hāna High & Elementary School, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

More information is available on the State Office of Elections website or the County of Maui Office of Elections website. Information on both sites is updated periodically and will be used for the General Election as well.

Some other useful election resources: