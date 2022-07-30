Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:57 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:44 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:23 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:28 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up into early next week as overlapping south swells move through. The next southerly pulse should begin to show late Sunday, then peak Monday. Surf along east facing will trend up and become rough by Monday due to a return of strong trades. A downward trend is then anticipated by midweek as the trades begin to relax.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.