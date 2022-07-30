Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:57 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:44 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:23 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:28 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain up into early next week as overlapping south swells move through. The next southerly pulse should begin to show late Sunday, then peak Monday. Surf along east facing will trend up and become rough by Monday due to a return of strong trades. A downward trend is then anticipated by midweek as the trades begin to relax. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
