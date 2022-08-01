PC: Department of Public Safety

Thirty-five recruits graduated and from basic training with the Department of Public Safety, becoming the newest adult correctional officers in the state. A graduation ceremony was held Friday at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

The new officers will begin their careers at facilities across the state.

“Each class comes up with their own motto. This class chose ʻOnipaʻa, which means steadfast, immovable, and determined. I want to congratulate this graduating class and wish them a long and steadfast career as part of the Public Safety corrections team,” said Tommy Johnson, Deputy Director for Corrections.

BCRC is a 11-week training that includes over 400 hours of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standard of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups, mental health, first aid, firearms, and self-defense tactics.

The 35 have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities: