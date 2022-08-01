Maui Surf Forecast for August 01, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A south swell currently moving into the region will elevate south shore surf through Tuesday. Only small background south swells are expected from Wednesday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday. Wind waves will decrease on Wednesday as trades diminish, however distant tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific will send a small, medium period, east swell into the region from Tuesday night through Friday, producing a slight boost to east shore surf. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com