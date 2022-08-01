Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:00 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 11:39 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:56 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:34 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A south swell currently moving into the region will elevate south shore surf through Tuesday. Only small background south swells are expected from Wednesday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday. Wind waves will decrease on Wednesday as trades diminish, however distant tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific will send a small, medium period, east swell into the region from Tuesday night through Friday, producing a slight boost to east shore surf. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.