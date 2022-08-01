Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 01, 2022

August 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:00 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:39 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 04:56 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:34 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A south swell currently moving into the region will elevate south shore surf through Tuesday. Only small background south swells are expected from Wednesday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will hold steady through Tuesday. Wind waves will decrease on Wednesday as trades diminish, however distant tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific will send a small, medium period, east swell into the region from Tuesday night through Friday, producing a slight boost to east shore surf. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Motorcyclist Suffers Life Threatening Injuries In Crash On Piʻilani Highway  2State Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant  3Fueled By Strong Winds Paʻia Brush Fire Chars 30 Acres Shuts Main Roads Into North Shore  4Paia Fire Burns 30 Acres Forces Area Road Closures  5Parts Of Kahekili Highway Closed Sunday Morning Due To Motor Vehicle Accident  6Three Maui County Mayor Candidates See Tourism Management As A Platform Priority