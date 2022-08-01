HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – JULY 31: Zoe McDougall of Hawaii surfs in heat 2 of the Opening Round at the VANS US Open of Surfing on July 31, 2022 at Huntington Beach, California, United States. (Photo by Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League)

The Vans US Open of Surfing, Stop No. 4 of the World Surf League Challenger Series, was called ON today with a storm swell producing conditions of four -to-six feet.

The Women’s Round of 64, Heat 9 resumes action with a full day of competition schedule, moving directly into women’s Round of 32. The Men’s competition has been called OFF for the day.

Round of 64 Heat 9 features former Championship Tour competitors Bronte Macaulay (AUS) and Chelsea Tuach (BRB) taking on rising talents Rina Matsunga (JPN) and Nora Liotta (HAW).

Also making their debuts, former CT elite Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) (Heat 10), Dimity Stoyle (AUS) (Heat 10), and Coco Ho (HAW) (Heat 14) will battle the likes of 2022 CT rookie Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) (Heat 11) and qualification threats Alyssa Spencer (USA) (Heat 12), Teresa Bonvalot (PRT) (Heat 13), Kirra Pinkerton (USA) (Heat 13), and many more.

Watch LIVE:

The Vans US Open of Surfing begins July 30 to Aug. 7 at Huntington Beach, California. The broadcast will begin on Monday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 a.m. PDT, and fans can watch LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.

The Vans US Open of Surfing is proudly supported by Vans, Visit Huntington Beach, Red Bull, Flying Embers, Hydro Flask, Shiseido, 805, Pacifico, Sambazon, StillHouse, Youtheory, BF Goodrich, Fu Wax, Boxed Water, and Just Egg.



For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.