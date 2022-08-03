For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from Aug. 4-10, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

In 1972, Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink and other Hawaii women helped to usher in a new era in equal rights for women in the U.S. by becoming a major force in working to pass Title IX. A documentary describes their pivotal role.

Rise Of The Wahine

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and to honor of Maui-born Congresswoman Patsy Takemoto Mink, a special free screening of the award-winning documentary “Rise Of The Wahine: Champions of Title IX” is scheduled at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.. The William S. Richardson School of Law will host the free screening of the award-winning documentary.

“…This chronicle of underdogs who overcame daunting obstacles and emerged as rockstar-like figures is lovingly made and never less than highly entertaining,” Richard Kuipers of Variety said.

Mink, the first Asian American U.S. Congresswoman, was the major author and sponsor of Title IX in 1972, ending discrimination against girls and women in education and sports in the United States. Others Hawaii women featured in the film include Dr. Donnis Thompson, an African-American athletic pioneer; and Beth McLachlin, team captain of a rag-tag University of Hawaii volleyball team. They battled discrimination from the halls of Washington D.C. to the college campuses. No advance registration required. For more information, go to mauiarts.org.

Comedian Jim Jefferies

Jim Jefferies’ The Moist Tour, Friday

Comedian Jim Jefferies will be performing at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. Jefferies, a native of Sydney who has The Jim Jefferies Show, has appeared on FX and Comedy Central. He is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. He was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. At the end of 2019, he started the “Oblivious” tour in 2020 where he toured Europe and North America. Jim’s ninth stand up special “Intolerant” came out on Netflix last year, and he currently hosts his own podcast “I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies.”

The show may contain mature subject matter. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open night of show for will call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone (808-242-SHOW) Tue-Fri, 10am – 4pm.

Erin McAdams and Deborah Nehmad works in “Parallel Currents,” are displayed at the “Paper Water Wind exhibit at the Schaefer International Gallery. The exhibit continues through Aug. 20.

Paper Water Wind art exhibit

Schaefer International Gallery presents the exhibit “Paper Water Wind” through Aug. 20. Admission is free. This invitational exhibition brings together a dynamic group of artists who explore the themes of water and wind through the medium of paper. New York artist Wes Bruce has returned to build an immersive paper installation in the gallery. Wes is known for his memorable 2013 Schaefer Gallery installation Taken By Wonder. Participating artists also include Zenobia Lakdawalla, Erin McAdams, Janetta Napp, Deborah Nehmad, Koichi Yamamoto, and Keith Yurdana. Gallery Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For queries go to mauiarts.org or call 808-243-4258.

Maui Sugar Museum tour

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission is free to residents and children 5 and under. Tickets are also on sale for Maui Plantation Days Festival scheduled for Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, July 30. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Singer-songwriter Mia Doi Todd performs at a free concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Mia Doi Todd, Thursday

Singer-songwriter Mia Doi Todd from Los Angeles is performing a free concert of her new album “Music Life” at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Aug. 4, at 9:30 a.m. Her album explores themes of motherhood and the creative life. She views her work more like a landscape painter, patiently bringing a world to life across the canvas. From her first solo acoustic album, “The Ewe and the Eye,” released just as she was graduating from Yale University, to her recent soundtrack for a film adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” she has distinguished herself as an artist with a unique voice and singular vision. Her album, “Cosmic Ocean Ship,” was chosen by the New York Times as one of the top ten records of 2011. Most known for her thoughtful and emotional songwriting, Mia also released an album of Brazilian songs, recorded in São Paulo. Mia has toured the US, Europe and Brazil, performing in such esteemed venues as the Hollywood Bowl and Circo Voador in Rio de Janeiro. Mia is looking forward to the vinyl release of her remix album, “Ten Views of Music Life,” in September 2022 with contributions from Julia Holter, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Kassim, Carlos Niño and more. For more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Collins interviews author Tanouchi

Actress/radio host Kathy Collins interviews writer Lee Tanouchi, “Da Pidgin English Guerrila,” in a continuing conversation with personalities called “Yakamashi” Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1:30 p.m. The conversation occurs with a zoom link. To register, call the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, 808-244-6869. Tanouchi, who has taught at colleges, often writes about family relationships in a humorous way. He’s written a play, “Gone Feeshing,” produced at Kumu Kahua Theatre, and “Da Kine Dictionary,” a dictionary of Hawaiian pidgin English.

Kathy Collins in “Campfire Stories”

Campfire Stories at ʻĪao

Rounding out the summer season of performances, actress and radio announcer Kathy Collins is presenting her “Campfire Stories” at the ʻĪao Theatre Monday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Under the re-opening of the “One Night Only” program called “ONO,” Collins tells takes from funny to spooky with spellbinding skill. The program, family friendly, is free.

The ONO program is designed to present diverse as well as new works by local writers and visionaries. Maui Onstage is asking people to reserve a seat by going to MauiOnstate.org under the ONO page to reserve a seat and to check in upon arrival check in at the table in the lobby.

Emore, Falcons, Friday

Emore & the Falcons perform at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. It’s a pavilion concert. Bring your own beach chair. It’s a local Maui family turned band specializing in contemporary R&B, pop, and soul that will be performing a variety of covers. Join us for a night under the stars as Emoré and the Falcons take you to new heights. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform in a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Aug. 6, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Free range comedy

Improv Comedy similar to “Who’s line is it anyway” takes place on stage downstairs at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. It’s a family friendly show. Tickets purchased at Freerangecomedy.com

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz with the band Kikakila plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Mark Johnstone’s Wavetrain performs at the Wai Bar Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Wavetrain, Tuesday

Mark Johnstone’s Wavetrain will be performing at the Wai Bar at 45 Market Street Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. The band includes Prem Brosio on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Johstone sings and plays keyboards. 21 + No cover. For more information, call 808-214-9829.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser along with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Grammy winner Cruz, Wednesday

Grammy Award-winning singer John Cruz presents an intimate personal concert at ProArts

Playhouse Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. Cruz, who recently won the Best Music Video Award for “It’s Time to Build a Bridge” at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also his participation in Playing For Change’s “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com. For more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Advance tickets for White Hawaiian

Tickets are on sale for the return of Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian Show about his multigenerational family — a tribute to his Ohana, embracing a dizzying array of comedic caricatures, Chaplinesqe slapstick, moving drama, multiple hist musical highlights and non-stop, laugh-out moments. His performances have sold out. The show is co-written by Brian Kohne, who wrote and produced the comedic film “Get A Job.” Gilliom is a multi-talented performer who has sung and acted on Broadway. The dates are Aug. 12, 13, 14 and September 16, 17, 18. For more information including tickets, go to 808-463-6550.

“Awkward Conversations,” open mic Thursday

The duo Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The duo performs Saturday 8/6 at Kamaole Poolside Cafe at the Maui Coast Hotel, 5-8pm. Shauna & Alan play a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s debut album, Past Life Lovers, is available to stream on all platforms.The program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom & Esquire, Thursday

ʻUkulele virtuoso Vince Esquire and Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Gilliom, who has sung on Broadway, is a multi-talented performer. Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa which went on a U.S. tour recently. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Aug. 5, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Any Kine Trio, Friday

ʻUkulele masters Kaulana Kanekoa, Vince Esquire, and Don Lopez perform at Gilligans Bar & Grill Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to gilligansmaui.com

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Robles, Saturday

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at the Luana Lounge at the Kea Lani Maui – Fairmont Saturday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. She sings a variety of songs during her performance, including soulful acoustic music. For more information including reservations, call 808-875-4100 or [email protected]

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Sebastian & Hornbeck, Sunday

Musician and radio DJ Pete Sebastian and guitar wizard Jeff Hornbeck perform favorites in the outdoor lanai at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill’s Sunday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Kanekoa & Lopez, Sunday

Singer Kaulana Kanekoa performs with expert bassist Don Lopez at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, Aug. 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kanekoa is the lead singer/song writer of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa that recently completed a tour of western states. Lopez is the bassist for Kanekoa’s group and played with the band led by the late Willie K. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, Monday

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, Aug. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Lounge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Dancing & comedy, Tuesday

Live music and dancing occurs with In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Robles, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. She sings a variety of songs during her performance, including soulful acoustic music. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Wainwright at Gilligans

Violin/fiddle player Willie Wainwright, singer Jennifer Weatherly and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck perform country favorites at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. Then, a comedy club opens with professional comedians from Maui and elsewhere from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com and williamwainwright.com

Gallo, at Tiki

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Robles, Wednesday

Acoustic soul singer Natalie Robles performs at What Ales You Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-214-6581 or go to whatalesyoukihei.com

LAHAINA

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy Award-winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castanellos performs classic rock and blues on a stage at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday, Aug. 4, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Other band members are Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Meanwhile, the Pohai Trio performs at the same time on the rooftop stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Historic Lahaina tours

Historic tours including a candle-lit tour of the Baldwin Home may be made by reservation at the lahainarestoration.org. Tours are available to the historic Wo Hing Temple and Baldwin Home upon reservation. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin’s family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. The nonprofit Lahaina Restoration Foundation also offers a Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org Click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s restaurant Thursday and Tuesday, Aug. 4 and 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. He’s opened for a number of artists, including Boz Scaggs and Judy Collins.

McLaughlin, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Free ʻukulele lessons. Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Aug. 4, at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, Friday-Saturday

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday and Saturday nights, Aug. 5 and 6, from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Master impressionist Roman Czerwinski is the featured artist in attendance. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Paul West at Fleetwood’s.

Levi Poasa at Fleetwood’s.

West at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s main bar Friday, Aug. 5, during happy hour starting 3 p.m. West has a classic acoustic style and warm stage presence. He performs classic rock, country, blues and his own original music. Levi Poasa and The House Shakers entertain on separate stages at 7:30 p.m. West also performs on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society show, Friday & Sat.

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items, such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Trevino at Fleetwood’s, Saturday

Adrian Trevino and Paul West perform on separate stages at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Aug. 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West plays a variety of classic rock, country, blues and original songs. Trevino performs classic blues and soul music. Some of Trevino’s band are original members of the Wilie K. band. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Maui Gift & Craft Fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair takes place at the Lahaina Gateway Sunday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some 50 vendors sell various gifts and crafts, including leis. For more information, go to mauigiftandcraftfair.com or call 808-825-4130.

Jason Arcilla at Fleetwood’s.

Jason Arcilla, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Aug. 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Arcilla is a singer-songwriter based on Maui, with an R&B, reggae, island rock influence and has develop a a sound he calls “Reggae & Blues.” He has released 3 EPs and 5 singles since 2015. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free hula, Sunday and Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Aug. 8, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tj3CX8EerGU For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Brian Santana, Monday

Brian Santana performs rock, pop, classics and some of his original songs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Aug. 8, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom and ʻukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Katz Tuesday at Mana

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Na Hoku Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Na Hoku in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or gannonsrestaurant.com

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. Born down South, he performs bluesy-sweet soul. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Rose O’Leary, Wednesday

Rose O’Leary from Seattle performs at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. O’Leary is a singer/piano player who performs her light-hearted upbeat singing with her melodic piano playing skills. She plays a wide variety of genres featuring covers by artists Elton John, Amy Winehouse, Queen, Train, The Beatles, and Nora Jones. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Tepora, then Wilson’s karaoke Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll at Down The Hatch Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. Then from 8 to 10 p.m., “Karaoke” is performed with a live band. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, Aug. 5, and on Monday, Aug. 8, with Margie Heart and Seanna Daise, from 7 to 10 p.m. Walls will be playing with friends on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Kahumoku’s tour with Carrere and Ho

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner George Kahumoku continues his U.S. tour with Daniel Ho and actress/singer Tia Carrere. The next stops are the Blue Note in Napa on Sept. 25, Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com

Kahumoku and ʻOhana, Wednesday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana perform at the Nāpili Kai Beach Club Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com.

MAKAWAO

Hui Noʻeau Youth Art Exhibition 2022

Hui Noʻeau Youth Art Exhibition

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is presenting Youth Art Exhibition 2022 in its main gallery through Aug. 26. The exhibit showcases the work of more than 250 youth participating in the Hui’s summer arts program. It’s an explosion of vibrant creativity unlocked by community visual arts education. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Oriana, Treverse Thursday

Oriana performs the hula at Dollies North Shore Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by entertainment by Treverse from 7 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Samba Green entertains from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information call Dollies, 808-579-9070.

Brooks Maguire, Friday

Singer/songwriter/Nashville recording artist, Brooks Maguire performs at Dollies North Shore Friday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s an acoustic showcase of his original Americana tunes along with selections of rock, blues, and country tunes from iconic songwriters along with engaging stories behind the music. Appropriate to all ages. No cover charge. For more information, call Dollies, 808-579-9070.

Jazz with Johnstone, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

Maguire at Hana Hou

Singer/songwriter/Nashville recording artist, Brooks Maguire performs at Hana Hou Surf Club Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2:30 p.m. The acoustic music features his original Americana tunes along with rock, blues, and country tunes in a warm, breezy atmosphere. For more information, call 808-707-9752.

MĀʻALAEA

Bo Napoleon at da Playground

Bo Napoleon at da Playground

Popular songwriter-performer Bo Napoleon entertains at da Playground Maui Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. Napoleon’s song, “If That’s Okay,” has 1.3 million views on youtube since its release six years ago, and his song “Born and Raised” has 401,000 views. His music has been praised and played regularly at a number of Hawaiʻi radio stations. His influences include Bob Marley, Max Martin, Kanye West, Craig David, Ne-Yo, Bruno Mars, Fiji, and his father Nappy, who is Bo’s idol and well known Hawaiian singer and hula dancer. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Stand-up comedy

Stand-up comedy takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. Ages 21+. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Robles at Kapa

Natale Robles sings soulful acoustic music with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4 and 5, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. She performs poolside where there is a great view, so you may want to ask for seats closer to her. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Aug. 4, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Bengali Arkangel and Dylan Keawe at Mulligans on the Blue.

Keawe, Archangel at Mulligans, Friday

Dylan Keawe and Bengali Arkangel perform at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. Music for all ages. For more information including tickets, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Naor, Tempa at Mulligans

Tempa Singer, the Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain with soul and fold music at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information including a slight cover charge, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Benoits at Wailea, Saturday

Jazz performers Phil and Angela Benoit entertain at a special performance at The Shops at Wailea Saturday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The couple has been performing for more than two decades and sing jazz standards and original music, including boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770 or go to benoitjazzworks.com

Robles, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, Aug. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, call 808-875-4100 or inquire at [email protected]

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday, July 31, with dancing from 5 to 8 p.m. The band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Katz at Gannon’s

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Na Hoku Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Na Hoku in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or gannonsrestaurant.com

