File photo of the 2019 Maui County Senior Fair. Photo courtesy: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity is accepting vendor applications for the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Stadium Complex in Wailuku.

The Senior Fair is an opportunity for businesses and other community organizations to share information important to kupuna, promote a product or service or sell food or other items. Some senior clubs use this event as a fundraiser. The last in-person Senior Fair drew 1,500 people in 2019.

Maui Economic Opportunity is organizing the annual event in partnership with the Maui County Office on Aging. It runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

A vendor table costs $100 for for-profit organizations and $25 for government agencies and nonprofits generating revenue. Tables are offered at no charge for current Maui Planning & Coordinating Council senior clubs and business, government and nonprofit organizations providing services without charge.

The 8-foot long tables include a tablecloth, skirt and two chairs. Table assignments and preferred parking will be based on application and payment received on a first-received basis. The event committee reserves the right to deny applications due to lack of space, being late or providing duplicative products/services.

File photo of the 2019 Maui County Senior Fair. Photo Courtesy: Maui Economic Opportunity

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The application deadline is Sept. 19. Payments should be made to Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. Confirmation packets and parking passes will be mailed to vendors no later than Oct. 21.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications may be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3BC7baX or picked up at MEO at 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku. For more information, contact MEO COO Gay Sibonga or Executive Assistant Lee Imada at 808-249-2990.