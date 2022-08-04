Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 07:42 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 12:13 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 01:33 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:59 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 02:58 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, short period northeast swell that picked up more north facing shore surf yesterday will turn more north and fade to the west today. This will keep north surf around waist high or slightly lower through tonight. The passage of a small, medium period east swell from recent eastern Pacific tropical cyclone activity will continue to produce relatively higher surf along east facing shores into Friday. Small background south swells are expected during the remainder of the week. No significant medium to long period swells are expected through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.