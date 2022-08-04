Maui Surf Forecast for August 04, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, short period northeast swell that picked up more north facing shore surf yesterday will turn more north and fade to the west today. This will keep north surf around waist high or slightly lower through tonight. The passage of a small, medium period east swell from recent eastern Pacific tropical cyclone activity will continue to produce relatively higher surf along east facing shores into Friday. Small background south swells are expected during the remainder of the week. No significant medium to long period swells are expected through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com