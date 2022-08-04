Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 04, 2022

August 4, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 07:42 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 12:13 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            clear. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 01:33 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:59 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 02:58 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, short period northeast swell that picked up more north facing shore surf yesterday will turn more north and fade to the west today. This will keep north surf around waist high or slightly lower through tonight. The passage of a small, medium period east swell from recent eastern Pacific tropical cyclone activity will continue to produce relatively higher surf along east facing shores into Friday. Small background south swells are expected during the remainder of the week. No significant medium to long period swells are expected through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




