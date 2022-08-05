Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 05, 2022

August 5, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:59 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 02:58 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 02:37 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:31 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate period east swell will trend down. East shore surf may trend back up early next week as trades become more established. Surf along south facing shores will remain on the small side as background south swells fade and a southeast swell picks up. A small long period south swell arrives on Tuesday producing a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores lasting into Wednesday. No other significant swells are expected through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
