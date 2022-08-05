Maui Surf Forecast for August 05, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate period east swell will trend down. East shore surf may trend back up early next week as trades become more established. Surf along south facing shores will remain on the small side as background south swells fade and a southeast swell picks up. A small long period south swell arrives on Tuesday producing a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores lasting into Wednesday. No other significant swells are expected through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com