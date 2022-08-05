Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:59 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 02:58 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 02:37 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:31 AM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate period east swell will trend down. East shore surf may trend back up early next week as trades become more established. Surf along south facing shores will remain on the small side as background south swells fade and a southeast swell picks up. A small long period south swell arrives on Tuesday producing a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores lasting into Wednesday. No other significant swells are expected through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.