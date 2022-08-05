Traffic light. File photo by Wendy Osher

The County of Maui announced plans to install a new traffic signal system at the intersection of Pi’ilani Highway and Okolani Drive during the first quarter of 2023.

The work has been contracted to Kai Malu Wailea, LLC, Armstrong Builders and Wasa Electric.

“The South Maui community will be happy to see this new traffic signal to improve safety and traffic flow in the area,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “I want to thank Kai Malu Wailea, LLC for their diligence and our partners at the State DOT for their help on this project.”

Construction is expected to commence early in 2023 with a spring 2023 completion date, depending on time needed to manufacture and deliver the signal system. During construction, traffic detours will be coordinated with the Department of Public Works’ emergency repairs to the Okolani Drive Culvert.

“We want to thank Mayor Victorino, and his staff, for resolving remaining permitting issues associated with this important safety project,” said Wayne Muraoka of Armstrong Development. “We also want to thank State DOT and the County’s DPW for their work and help moving this project along. Finally, we appreciate the neighboring communities in Wailea and Maui Meadows for their patience and advocacy.”