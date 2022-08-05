Maui News
Piʻilani Highway road closure due to fallen utility lines
(Update Aug. 5, 2022, 8:30 a.m.)
Due to fallen utility lines, the Piʻilani Highway is closed until further notice. Maui police issued the closure notice at 3:17 a.m. saying traffic from Piʻilani Highway is being routed down Uwapo Road to South Kīhei Road.
Repairs by Hawaiian Telcom are estimated to result in an extended closure until around noon today.
Motorist can expect major delays into and out of South Maui.
Traffic into Kihei along the Maui Veterans Highway was backed up for more than a mile and a half at around 7:30 a.m., with little to no movement.
