Interactive Map Provides Details On Where, How Federal Funding Secured By Schatz In 2022 Is Spent Across Hawai‘i. PC: Office of US Sen. Brian Schatz. Click here to view the interactive map.

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing, released an interactive map to help Hawai‘i residents track where and how federal funding he helped secure is being spent.

Since joining the Senate, Schatz has delivered more than $16 billion in federal funding to Hawai‘i, including more than $240 million in earmarks this year, placing him at number seven in bringing home the most earmark funding in the Senate according to The New York Times.

On Maui, earmarks include:

“One of my top priorities in the Senate is bringing home federal dollars – and we’ve delivered billions,” said Senator Schatz, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “These federal funds are helping local people with health care, housing, education, child care, job training, and so much more. As we continue securing more money for Hawai‘i, we’ll keep providing updated information on where and how these funds will help people across our state.”

