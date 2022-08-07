Summer program youth pose for a photo after cleaning MEO’s Adopt A Highway section near the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center. PC: MEO.

Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services summer program came to an end last week after a busy two months of community service projects, such as reading to preschoolers and organizing Bingo for kupuna, and fun activities that included snorkeling at Molokini and a Maui Ocean Center visit.

About 40 youth ages 11 to 18 participated in the daylong program on most weekdays from June 6 to July 29.

Lanakila (left) and Pono Manlapao call the Bingo numbers at Roselani Place. PC: MEO.

The program is designed to provide alternative drug-free activities to increase leadership skills and protective factors against harmful and destructive behaviors.

Youth participate in activities connecting with Hawaiʻi’s cultures and covering environmental awareness, volunteerism and civic engagement and advocacy.

This summer, youth read and donated books at Kansha Preschool at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, organized Bingo for residents at Roselani Place and collaborated with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Maui Family Support Services on a cleanup of Kanahā Beach Park.

The summer concluded July 29 with a family night at the Kīhei Skating Rink at Kalama Park.

The Youth Services team will be starting up after-school and in-school programs in September. The programs are offered at no charge, and transportation is provided to and from all activities. Nearly 800 youth participated in the in-school prevention program during the last school year.

Kaikea Barona and Arrianna Shirota read to a child at the Kansha Preschool. PC: MEO

For more information about Youth Services programs, call 808-243-4315 or email dane.ka‘[email protected]