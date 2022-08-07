Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 7, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Michael David Blum

May 18, 1973 – July 24, 2022

Michael David Blum, 49 passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2022. Michael was born on May 18, 1973 in Hawaiʻi, he moved to Jim Thorpe, PA where he spent most of his childhood years then he moved back to Hawaiʻi later in life and he last resided in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi.

Michael is survived by his son Luke Christopher Blum, his mother Pamela R. Blum and father Robert C. Blum. Michael is also survived by many family and friends.

Michael enjoyed playing golf and watching football, his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys! GO COWBOYS! Michael was also a dedicated employee of 32 years at the Maui Memorial Medical Hospital.

He will surely be missed & forever loved dearly!

Memorial Service over urn will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Saturday Aug. 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. final condolences and refreshments.

March 2, 1939 – July 25, 2022

Julio Raymond Franco Jr.

Dec. 15, 1933 – July 28, 2022

Julio Raymond Franco Jr., 88, of Makawao passed away on July 28th, 2022. He was born Dec. 15, 1933 in Pāʻia Hospital, Maui.

He preceded in his death by his wife of 62 years, Susan Theresa Franco; sons, Guthric ‘Sonny” Julio Franco and Alfred John Franco.

Julio is survived by his children, Norman James Franco (Dawn), Jocelyn Julia Franco, Alvin Jacob Franco, Paula Jean Alexander (John), and Alton Joseph Franco.

Brother, Herbert Franco and sister, Rose Botielho. 24 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

He was a SGT in the Army Reserve, a member of the Puerto Rican Association and a kind soul. He retired as a mailman of over 20 years. He liked playing the harmonica. Julio danced most of his life away with the love of his life. Susan, at all of the Puerto Rican dance. They both traveled. And now they are reunited to dance once again.

Funeral service shall be held on Aug. 23, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Church at 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with mass at 10:30 a.m. Condolences can be made at normansmortuary.com.

Roland Joseph HewaHewa Enos

April 7, 1939 – July 28, 2022

Roland Joseph Hewahewa Enos, 83, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born April 7, 1939 in Wailuku. He worked for the County of Maui as a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years when he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Rachelle of 58 years; son Ke Alii (Dawn), daughter Haulani, daughter Julie, son Matthew (Misty); seven grandchildren, Anale’a (Gavin), Nani, Jacob, Landon, Ella, Liam and Leiana. He is also survived by siblings Hanalei, Elden, Cordell, Harridene, Verna, Van, Mavis and Elwood.

Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Visitation will start at 8:30 a.m. with services at 10:30 a.m.

Felix Acidera Garcia

May 18, 1937 – July 19, 2022

Felix Acidera Garcia, 85 yrs old, was born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Phillipines. He peacefully passed away at his home in Lahaina on July 19, 2022 under Maui Hospice Care. He was predeceased by his parents, Bonifacio Garcia & Rosalie Acidera, and his wife, Fidela N. Garcia. Left behind is his daughter, Florence Garcia Ormilla (Nuvo), and grandson, Joseph Paul Garcia Ormilla.

He worked as a Laborer for Pioneer Mill until they closed in 1999. He also worked at Kimo’s Resturant for over 28 years and other places as well. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandson whenever he could. In his spare time he loved to talk on his phone with family and friends.

In honor of Felix Acidera Garcia, we are having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina. Viewing will be held at 9 a.m., public viewing 10 a.m., mass and burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

We invite those who knew my dad to come, attend and to remember his wonderful life!

We wanted to thank Maui Hospice Care Team, Maui Memorial Medical Center (emergency team/ICU team) and Kaunoa Senior Services.

Thank you all.

Garcia/Ormilla Family.

Barbara Lucile Apo

May 25, 1943 – July 29, 2022

Barbara Lucile Apo, 79, of Kaupo, Maui, passed away peacefully in Waikapu on July 29, 2022, surrounded by family.

Barbara was born on May 25, 1943, in San Francisco. She is survived by her children, Danielle Apo and Jason Apo; brother Geoffrey Blackett, and grandchildren Tara, Daniel, and Hiram. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert, and son, Danson K. Apo.

Her family would like to express their gratitude and aloha to the staff at Maui Health and Hospice Maui for the care and support provided.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Masks are encouraged.

July 8, 1964 – July 24, 2022

Russel Sadamu Yanagawa, 58, of Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i passed away on July 15, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawai‘i. He was born on July 8, 1964, in Hawai’i.

He is survived by parents Tom and Victoria of Kailua Kona, Hawai’i; sons Carter Yanagawa, Evan Yanagawa and Caleb Yanagawa, all of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; brother Jeffrey Yanagawa of Scottscale, Arizona; and extended family.

Services have been held.

Theodore “Tot” Ito

Aug. 28, 1947 – July 21, 2022

Theodore “Tot” Toshio Ito, 74, of Kahului, passed away on July 21, 2022, at Hospice Maui Hale in Wailuku surrounded by love with his family at his side. He was born on August 28, 1947 in Hilo, Hawai’i.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary, Kahului. Visitation from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with service at 6:30 p.m.

Theodore is a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from the State of Hawai’i, Department of Accounting and General Services, where he worked as a mechanic.

He is survived by his daughter, Lyndsey (Isamu) Morihiro; son, Dustin Ito (Maile Aiwohi); 4 grandchildren, Kaname Morihiro, Kekauna’oa Ito, Laua’e Ito, Kailihou Ito; his brother, Owen (Rose) Ito, and his forever friend, Alison Ito.

Theodore is predeceased by his twin granddaughters, Honikaua and Honikeahi Ito.

Kerwin Yves Iwahori

Jan. 6, 1962 – July 7, 2022

Kerwin Yves Iwahori, 60, of Wailuku Maui passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2022. Kerwin was born on Jan. 6, 1962, on the island of Lānaʻi, Hawai’i to Yaichi & Mae Iwahori.

Kerwin leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Colette Iwahori, Mother Mae Iwahori, Sister Candace (Michael) Jale, Uncle Ernest (Mae) Iwahori, Aunty Yoshie Shimono, Aunty Minako Flores, Aunty Eunice (Larry) Uyeda, Aunty Linda Cabral, Sister-in-Law Cindy (Lika) Aviu, Brother-in- Law Nathan Yamasaki,

Brother- in-Law Nolan (Deborah) Yamasaki, Nephews Lika & Ramsey Aviu, Grandnephews Zhyen, Zarren, & Zahryen Aviu & many loving & supportive Cousins & Friends. He was predeceased by his Father Yaichi Iwahori.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Ian Okazaki, MD, Rachel Thelen, APRN, Tracey RN, Straub Manager, Dr. Marc Rosenthal, MD, Erin RN, Ashley

RN, MMMC Oncology Staff, Dr Benjamin Falit, MD, Janice RN & Staff of the Pacific Cancer Institute, MMMC Lanai North Staff, Shari from the Pacific Cancer Foundation, & to Hospice Maui for their compassionate care along with the many other Doctors, Nurses & Medical Staff who cared for Kerwin.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at the Puuone Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 800 Onehee Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 with Visitation starting at 3 p.m. Services to follow at 4:30 p.m.

The Family kindly ask that Mask be worn at all times

Fraige Elena Farinas-Meic (Romero)

Dec. 14, 1934 – June 24, 2022

Fraigie Elena Romero Farinas Meic, 87 of Kīhei, Maui passed away on June 24, 2022. Elena was born on Dec. 14, 1934 in Ilocos Sur, Philippines. She migrated to Maui, Hawai’i as a child with her parents Demetrio Soliven Romero and Vistacion Tesoro Romero in 1946. Elena is survived by her husband, Petar Meic and her three daughters Aurelia Farinas Schanzenbacher (MD), Grace Farinas Akana Russo (NV), Christine Farinas Tyler (TX). She is also survived by her six brothers Epifanio (CA), Paul (CA), Herman, Felix (TN), Romeo, and Rico Romero, and one sister Leilani Romero Owara, four grandchildren: Ryan Moore, Randy Dundee, Shalan Dundee, Heather Farinas Krushensky and 6 great grandchildren in addition to many nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles and cousins.

Elena moved to California 1958. She worked at the University, CA Dominguez Hills, Health Services for 15 years. She then received her realtor’s license in 1980. After 40 years in 1998, Elena returned to Maui and joined at Coldwell Banker Island Properties. In her later career, Elena started “Helping Hands”, a non-profit organization reaching out to seniors and the underprivileged. Her legacy will continue with her daughter, Christine who transformed “Helping Hands” into a Jesus Centered International Prayer Ministry. Elena loved her family and people. She always believed in hard work, living her best life and showing others to do the same.

To honor the memory of Elena, we will be having a celebration of life on Friday, 7/22/2022 at Norman’s Mortuary. Attire is Aloha style. Family visitation is at 9 a.m. Public visitation, 9:30 a.m. Memorial Service, 10:30 a.m. then followed by lunch at Norman’s Mortuary. Burial services, 2 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park.

We follow the COVID-19 protocols and recommend the wearing of masks upon entry to the mortuary and during the memorial service.

Condolences may be posted on Norman Mortuary on the obituary page by contacting the family.

Maximo Urayanza Jr.

Aug. 11, 1968 – July 20, 2022

Maximo C. Urayanza Jr., 54 years old, of Kīhei passed away from natural causes.

He is predeceased by Maximo Urayanza (father), Theresa “Ginger” Dacquel (Mother), Tonia Urayanza (Sister), Michael Dacquel (Brother), and left behind Francesca Urayanza, Sonatane (Ma’ata) Urayanza, Angelena Handley-Campos (Ryan), Dave & Sally Handley, Shawna Handley-Stiller (Michael).

Maximo- a loyal worker at Handley’s–in his earlier days, he helped maintain the baseyard & equipment, pumped concrete and propane. Though showed a tough exterior, he was loving, loyal brother/uncle/nephew who is loved by all. His biggest love was to his many nephews and nieces. To past time, Maxi also loved to jump in his truck, shoot the cruise while listening to rap music.

To honor Maximo memory, we are holding a celebration of life on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at Kīhei Boat Ramp at 12 p.m.

Condolences may be made on normansmortuary.com

Betty R. “Aunty Betty” Obermann (Hunter)

Sept. 18, 1948 – July 20, 2022

Betty R. “Aunty Betty” Hunter Obermann, 73, of Keaʻau, passed away July 20, 2022. Born Sep. 18, 1948 in Albuquerque, NM, she was a realtor by trade, long time neighborhood watch coordinator and a member of Nā Po’e ao Hiwa Hālau Ōlapa ‘O Laka I Kaʻana ‘O Puna.

She is survived by spouse, Lawrence P. Obermann of Keaau; daughter, Donna (Todd) Savoy of Cedar Rapids, IA; sisters, Peggy Jenkins of El Rancho, NM, Helen Guerra of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Brook Savoy of Salt Lake City, UT, Sydney Miller of Cedar Rapids, IA, in addition to numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jaymark Loresto

Jan. 13, 1981 – June 15, 2022

June 6, 1938 – July 3, 2022

Edwin Kagehiro passed away on July 3, 2022 at Maui Memorial Hospital. A native son of Maui, he grew up among the cane fields of Pā’ia, attending Pā’ia Elementary, Maui High School and University of Hawai’i. He married his wife of 59 years, Helen, and the U.S. Air Force took them to the mainland. After the death of his father, he returned home to raise his family and worked at the County of Maui until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, when every day was a Saturday, he enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas whether he made a “deposit” or “withdrawl” (although he enjoyed withdrawls more than deposits), and being with family and friends. A son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen, his sister Bernice (Stephen) Arakawa, his three children, Diane (Maurice) Vargas, Susie Kagehiro, and Russell (Soon Young) Kagehiro, and four grandchildren (Zachary and Jacob Vargas and Cailin and Lia Kagehiro).

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 17th at Makawao Hongwanji Mission (1074 Makawao Avenue). Visitation at 2 p.m. with service to follow at 3 p.m.

The family requests no koden. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association, Hawai’i (Hawaii | American Heart Association) and the National Kidney Foundation of Hawai’i (Make a Donation to the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii (kidneyhi.org).

Online Condolences normansmortuary.com

Bernardo P. Villanueva

April 23, 1944 – June 19, 2022

Bernardo Pascual Villanueva of Waiehu, Maui, Hawaiʻi, passed away on June 19, 2022 surrounded by family at Maui Memorial Hospital.

Born in 1944 in Santa Maria, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, he immigrated to Maui in 1969.

He retired from Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company as a heavy machine operator. Through hard work, he built a good life for his family.

He is survived by his wife Elisa Villanueva, sons Benedict, Roederick, and Bernard; sister, Rosamilia; brothers Rogelio, Jose and the late Florante; four granddaughters and one great grandson.

Wake Service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6pm at Norman’s Mortuary. Funeral Mass

will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church.

Burial to follow atMaui Memorial Park-Garden of Meditation at 12:30pm. Masking is highly encouraged at allevents.

Lucila Pajente Badillo

July 29, 1949 – June 18, 2022

Lucila “Ling Ling” Pajente Badillo, 72

Born on July 29, 1949 in Basak, Cebu City, Philippines grew up in Dimasalang, Masbate, Philippines. She was raised by Cornelio & Vincenta Amby along with her siblings when her mother (Maria Dunggon Pajente) passed she came to Hawaii in 1971 with her husband Marcos. She raised three children while working for Dole Company as a pineapple picker. She then worked as a landscaper with Castle & Cooke (Lanai Company) in the late 80’s. She loved to go fishing on her days off and grow her own jungle in her back yard. She loved her eight Grandchildren who had given her joy along with her loving husband Marcos for 55 years.

Lucila is survived by her loving husband; Marcos Rupa Badillo,

Children; Lorna Pajente Badillo (deceased), Shirley (Michael) Aguinaldo & Noel (Mailene) Badillo

Grandchildren; Cherisse Marie Badillo-Bayes, Shawn-Ray Marcello Badillo, M’chelle Lucille-be Aguinaldo, Paxton Marcello-Marcos Badillo, Shannon Chloe Aguinaldo, Ivan –Michael Tran Aguinaldo, Amaya-Lynne Luci Badillo, Barret Apro-Nowell Badillo

Siblings; Virginia (Elpido) Atacador (deceased), Cornelia (Orlando) Diesta (deceased), Colita (Lucio) Hao, Antonio (Rosalinda) Pajente (deceased)

Funeral Services will be held at the ILWU Hall an Overnight Vigil in Lanai City on Friday, July 1, 2022, Family at 4 p.m. and public Visitation from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. on July 2, 2022 Saturday, continued church Mass will be held at the Sacred Hearts Church in Lanai City at 10 a.m.

Burial to follow at Lanai Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Online condolences @ normansmortuary.com

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary.

Ruben-James Makana Mai Akua Kaaihue

Jan. 2, 1988 – June 17, 2022

On Friday the 17 of June 2022, Ruben-James Makana Mai Akua Kaaihue (Born on Jan. 2, 1988) joined his father Glenn G. Kaaihue in heaven.

He is survived by his mother Susan Lee Brown, Sister Mikala K. Laine (Jason), and Brother Weston L. Kaaihue (Kalei).

Ruben is also survived by three nephews and three nieces. His Aunties, Sally Brown, Doreen Santos (Jules), Marie Augustin (Kenneth), Uncle Thomas Brown (Sari), Randy Boteilho, John-Glenn Boteilho (Malia) and Max Ferris along with many cousins and their children.

Ruben also had many friends that loved him. Ruben was a kind, quiet and gentle soul. His heart and kindness could be felt by everyone that he met. When he got comfortable around you he could tell you stories and make you laugh. He has a strong work ethic and started helping his dad doing landscaping from the time he could hold a rake. He loved to work and was a man of many talents.

He could fish, hunt and cook a pig, build and paint your house, install you AC, clean your yard and fix your car. He was the kind of son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend you would want in your corner. He loved his family so much just as we love him.

He will always be remembered, and loved forever!

Please join us on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., remembering him and talking story at ʻĪao Valley.

Gregorio Madolora Refarial

March 6, 1925 – July 10, 2022

Gregorio Madolora Refarial, 97 passed away on July 10, 2022 at Hale Makua in Kahului. He was born on March 6, 1925 to in Cadaratan, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, 10 children, 23 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. The family will miss Gregorio; beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Funeral service to be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday July 29, 2022 with public visitation at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eulogy at 11:30 a.m. with final viewing at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Maui Veterans’ Cemetery at 1 p.m. in Makawao.

Kismet Kaiulani Boyd

March 5, 1955 – July 24, 2022

Reynaldo A. Golino

Nov. 23, 1951 – June 23, 2022

Reynaldo A. Golino, beloved husband and father, passed away at Maui Memorial Medical Center on June 23, 2022 at the age of 70, surrounded by his family. He was born in San Vicente, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, on November 23, 1951 to Prudencio and Bonifacia Golino.

Reynaldo is survived by his wife: Felicitas; his children, Reinalyn, Kennedy, and Roosevelt; and his sister Cornelia Golino-Ceria.

Reynaldo was a devout Catholic, who was heavily involved in the church as well as the Maui Filipino community. His involvement included being a former President of the Saint Theresa Filipino Catholic Club, a former Binhi at Ani board member, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He graduated from Divine Words College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and last taught at Lokelani Intermediate School as an ESL teacher.

He enjoyed gardening and decorating, and volunteered his services decorating his church’s

altar. He also loved to dance and sing and would be found many times performing at various

functions and singing his heart out on the karaoke machine at home.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Theresa

Church in Kīhei; Mass will begin at 10 a.m.; he will be laid to rest at Maui Memorial Park at 2 p.m. in Wailuku.

William Joseph Stanislaw

April 30, 1956 – July 20, 2022

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, William J. Stanislaw, beloved husband and father of one, passed away suddenly at the age of 66, at his residence in Maui, Hawaiʻi.

Bill Stanislaw, the beloved husband of Robin Kroupa and loving father of Jeffrey (Natalie) of Lagrange Park, IL is also survived by his dearest brother Jack (Susan), Mike (Mary Ann) and cherished brother-in-law to Debbie, Linda (the late Ron) Galowich, Diane (Mark) Schimka, Bobby (John) and Kevin, and the fond Uncle and Great Uncle to many. He is preceded in death by his late brother Tommy and both parents Elaine and Phil.

Bill was born in Cicero, IL on April 30, 1956. He retired from the Old Republic Insurance on July 30, 2021 and continued to be a consultant for the smooth transition after a long 34 year career, where he contributed extensively in IT, and was loved by many who worked with and knew him.

He moved to Maui, Hawaiʻi to begin retirement in Aug. of 2021, and spent his last year in Paradise on island, beginning to appreciate the wonderful Ohana culture, with his beloved wife, Robin, before his untimely death. Bill’s wishes were to be cremated. In memory and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite environmental charity in his honor, have a tree planted or some creative endeavor, as he was a lover of this planet and all things to preserve its beauty.

John Gilbert Jarnesky Jr.

June 13, 1950 – July 16, 2022

John Gilbert Jarnesky Jr., 72, passed away on July 16, 2022 at Hospice Maui in Wailuku. He was born on June 13, 1950 to John Gilbert Jarnesky Sr. and Annie Ramos in Pu’unene.

Predeceased by both of his parents and his brother; Rudolph Curtis Jarnesky.

He survived by his family; his siblings Diane Jarnesky Pacheco (Joseph), Stephanie Jarnesky (Clifford), Rodney Jarnesky (Ivy), Gwendolyn Jarnesky (Dennis). His children; John “Gilly” Gilbert Jarnesky III (Christienne), Jeremy Jarnesky (Lisa), Azizi Jarnesky, Janden Jarnesky, Jenni Lee Harris (Micah), Cheyenne Ryan. And his 13 grandchildren.

The family would like to expresses their deepest gratitude to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Staff & Hospice Maui for caring for John during his final moments.

A Celebration of Life to be held at Christ the King on Saturday, Aug. 13 2022 with private family at 8 a.m., public visitation 9 a.m. and mass at 11 a.m. Family has requested no flowers.

Arcadio Cadiz Cadiz

Jan. 12, 1935 – July 6, 2022

Arcadio Cadiz, 87, of Kahului, passed away on July 6, 2022 in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. He was born on Jan. 12, 1935 in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Arcadio is retied heavy equipment operator for HC&S. Arcadio enjoyed fishing, net making, and spending time with family.

Arcadio is surviving by his wife, Vicenta Cadiz; sons Rodante (Ofelia) Cadiz, Willie (Rebecca) Cadiz, Rey (Irene) Cadiz; daughters Letty (Baltazar) Refael and Yolanda (James) Jardine; 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; brother Martin (Linda) Cadiz; sisters Catalina (Faustino) Acorda, Felicidad Cabe, and Margie (John) Casinas. Arcadio is preceded in death by his parents Esteban and Juana Cadiz, and sister Julia Cadelinia.

Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Norman’s Mortuary – Wailuku with visitation at 6 p.m. and services at 7 p.m. Visitation continues on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Norman’s Mortuary from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by burial at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial park.

Luis Alberto Ferrer

Jan. 31, 1950 – July 8, 2022

Our Dad,

Luis Alberto Ferrer passed away on July 8 2022 at age 72, was born in Mar Del Plata, Argentina on Jan. 31, 1950, His wife Miryan Adriana Velazco passed away on December 2021, they both together rest in peace now after being married for over 40 years.

His passion was soccer, he played professional and was also an amazing coach here in Maui for many years and was very loved in the community.

Her passion was dancing, they where both very supportive of one another and were always together on each other’s events.

We all take many wonderful memories, examples and their strong family values with us.

They will be missed dearly.

Curtis Lindsay Lee

May 5, 1948 – June 14, 2022

Curtis Lindsay Lee, 74, passed away on June 14, 2022 at Maui Hospice in Wailuku. He was born on May 5, 1948 to Robert Lee and Ida Yancy in New York.

Obituary pending from the family.

John Vincent Duey

March 20, 1939 – July 5, 2022

John Vincent Duey was born in Macy, Indiana on March 20, 1939 to John Samuel Duey and Mary Gretchen Hoffman.

John left us to be with our Lord and savior while at home in ʻĪao Valley surrounded by loved ones.

He was the youngest of three children and was raised by his Uncle George F. Duey and Aunt Ethel DuBois after the passing of his parents at a young age.

John went to Fulton High School, where he lettered in basketball.

He later became a Specialist 4th Class in the US Army where he met his wife Rose Marie H. Lindsey of Lahaina, Maui. They were married on June 5,1960, and began their life together on Maui in the early ʻ60s.

He started Duey Irrigation, Inc. on Maui in 1969 and went on to farm tropical flowers and noni, raised goats, and became an antique dealer and wood worker.

He was also a kalo farmer, who with his wife, restored 24 loʻi kalo. Both were heavily involved in water rights, restoring mauka to makai stream flow for Na Wai ʻEha; and were responsible for restoring the name Wailuku River to ʻĪao Valley.

He is survived by his wife Rose Marie; son David A. (Rene) Duey; daughters Leah M. Duey and Rhonda K. “Nani” (Frank) Santos; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Normanʻs Mortuary from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao at 1 p.m.

Regina Edna Ruiz Acoba (Acoba)

June 27, 1971 – July 21, 2022

Regina Edna Ruiz Acoba, 51, of Kīhei, Maui, departed us too soon on July 21, 2022 at Maui Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

Regina was born on Molokaʻi and soon became a daughter of Maui, her beloved home. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Brigido and Mrs. Victoria Acoba. Regina was preceded in death by her brother Leo Acoba but leaves behind numerous loving brothers and sisters Cecilia (Nester) Soliven, Erlinda (Steven) Libby, Tomas (Josephine) Acoba, Florentino (Jeanie) Acoba, Bernie

Acoba, Willie (Nena) Acoba and 12 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and nephews.

Regina devoted her time and love to spoiling her nieces and nephews. She infused their lives

with her passion for music, movies and various cuisines from all walks of life. Our island’s movie theaters will never be the same. When she wasn’t sharing her time with her immediate family she was brandishing her radiant personality to her countless friends who were like family. She will always be remembered for her humor and infectious laughter. She once was dubbed by Maui News as Maui’s #1 American Idol Fan.

As a 1995 graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Regina was a rock solid fan of all

things Warriors! Regina’s passion for her UH was contagious as she loved watching and

attending University of Hawaiʻi football, volleyball and basketball games and tailgated with many friends and family.

As a devoted staff member of Destination Resorts Hawaii for over 25 years, Regina warmly

welcomed countless guests and visitors to Maui. When she wasn’t showering visitors with Aloha, Regina loved to travel and enrich her life with those she touched. Our Aina may have lost an Angel but our memories of her will forever be in our hearts.

A public memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Norman’s

Mortuary located at 105 Waiale Rd., Wailuku, Maui and Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. at

St.Theresa’s Church, 25 W. Lipoa St. Kīhei, Maui.

Regina will be laid to eternal rest next to her loving parents after Saturday’s service at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Garden of Meditation 551 Waiale Rd, Wailuku, Maui.

Blandina Andres Vinoray

June 22, 1922 – July 13, 2022

Blandina Andres Vinoray of Wailuku, Hawaiʻi peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Piddig Ilocos Norte, Philippines on June 22, 1922 to the late Fermin Andres and Juana Manuel. Wife of Dominador Vinoray (deceased). She is survived by daughter, Estrella (Esther) Andres Vinoray Foronda; Ron Foronda (grandson), Robert Foronda (grandson), Roella Foronda (granddaughter), Kingston Foronda (great-grandson), Allyson Foronda-Poynter (great-granddaughter), Kaiden Foronda (great-grandson) Jaylon Foronda (great-grandson).

On July 21, 2022 family to host visitation from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; followed by funeral service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku at the Garden of Meditation.

The Vinoray and Foronda families wishes to express a heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Maui Memorial Medical Center and Hospice Maui for their compassionate care of Blandina during her final time.

Alice Hakaleleponi Aki Shimomura

Oct. 20, 1933 – July 9, 2022

Alice Shimomura 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 9, 2022 at her residence. Alice was born in Lahaina, Maui on Oct. 20, 1933 then resided permanently in Pukalani, Maui.

Alice is predeceased by her parents; Samuel K. Sing On Kau Aki & Alice H. Apo Aki & by her husband Keith Shimomura & Children; Rose Laborte Rabanal, Windley Laborte.

Alice is survived by her children; William Laborte Jr. , Clarence “Halona” Laborte (Karen), seven grandchildren and eight Great-Grandchildren.

Alice was a retired baker for Pukalani Elementary School. She was a member of Waiola Church in Lahaina. She was a professional hula dancer early in her career and entertained at various hotels under the leadership of Aunty Emma Sharpe. She loved to travel, garden around the house, fish, read, cook, and listen to Hawaiian, Religious, and Western Music.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at Norman’s Mortuary Wailuku- 105 Waiale Road Wailuku, Hawaiʻi 96793. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will be held at Makawao Veteran’s Cemetery on Aug. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Online Condolences can be submitted at www.normansmortuary.com

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary

Connie Cerenio Travis

May 23, 1929 – July 18, 2022

Connie Cerenio Travis, daughter of Josephine Villanueva & Brigidio Cerenio of Kaua’i has passed in her sleep and transitioned to heaven on July 18, 2022.

Connie is survived by:

Siblings; Justino Cerenio (Deceased), Trini Dumlao (Deceased), Helen Callison, Rose Elder, James “Jimmy” Alviar (Deceased) and Juanita “Nita” Chandler (Anthony)

Late Husbands; Hiram Kaukani, Sr. (Deceased), Sons; Hiram Kaukani (Judy), Keo Kaukani (Deceased)

Late Husband; Charles Wallace Sr. (Deceased), Sons; Charles Wallace Jr. (Cynthia), Charleston “Kana” Wallace (Deceased) (Liko), Daughters; Charmaine Wallace, Charlette Wallace

Late Husband; John “Poi” Kahunanui (Deceased), Son; John Kahunanui, Daughters; Leiko Moikeha (Pohaku) and Annette “Momi” Kahunanui

Late Husband; David “Kawika” Travis (Deceased)

Along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Viewing and Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 9 a.m. at St. Joesph Church in Makawao then burial at 1 p.m. at the Makawao Veterans Cemetery, followed by a small gathering at Keokea Park Hall thereafter.

Coripusa Platiro Javier

June 11, 1925 – June 21, 2022

Coripusa Platiro Javier, 97, born on June 6, 1925 to predeceased Narciso Platiro and Eugenia Mahinaij of Hana, Maui. She passed away on June 21, 2022 at Hale Makua, Kahului.

Pending obituary from the Family.

Funeral Service to take place at Christ the King Church on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

Francis Luhelani Akina

Dec. 1, 1925 – July 4, 2022

Francis Luhelani Akina passed away on July 4, 2022 at his home in Kahului. He was born on Dec. 1, 1925 to Enos Akina and Mary Ah Hun of Hana.

Graveside services held at a earlier date.