Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 04:57 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 01:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Little significant swell is anticipated through next week. A small short-period northeast swell will diminish today. Building trade winds will produce a gradual increase in short-period waves to east facing shores during the next couple of days, peaking around Wednesday. A small, long-period south swell may arrive Tuesday, while a small, shorter-period south-southeast swell is expected over the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.