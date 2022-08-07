Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 07, 2022

August 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 12:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 04:57 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 01:06 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Little significant swell is anticipated through next week. A small short-period northeast swell will diminish today. Building trade winds will produce a gradual increase in short-period waves to east facing shores during the next couple of days, peaking around Wednesday. A small, long-period south swell may arrive Tuesday, while a small, shorter-period south-southeast swell is expected over the next couple of days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Bill To Allow People To Sleep In Their Vehicles In Maui County Parking Lots Advances  2Maui Disposable Bodyboard Ban Takes Effect On Tuesday  3Mayor Proposes To Buy Former ʻiao Lodge And Land From Nature Conservancy For 1 5m  4Maui Managed Retreat Fund Would Come To Rescue When Infrastructure Falls Into Ocean  5Maui Ban On Non Mineral Sunscreen Goes Into Effect On Oct 1  6Piʻilani Highway Road Closure Due To Fallen Utility Lines