Get your free SPAM musubi on Aug. 8 at select L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurants

August 8, 2022, 12:15 PM HST
A Hawaiian treat: SPAM musubi. Photo Courtesy: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Today is the day — Aug. 8 or 8-08 for Hawaiʻi’s zip code — to celebrate National SPAM Musubi Day by getting a free one at participating L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant.

To get the free SPAM musubi, download the coupon from the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue app at https://www.hawaiianbarbecue.com/online-ordering/

The canned meat SPAM is one of Hawai‘i’s favorite any-time-of-day go-to comfort foods. SPAM musubi is a slide of spam, grilled in a teriyaki or soy-sauce glaze, and placed on warm, fluffy white rice. The block of rice and SPAM are wrapped together with a crisp, umami-rich ribbon of dried seaweed.

L&L began the National Day last year, making more than 30,000 SPAM musubi across the country, said Elisia Flores, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue chief executive officer.

For a full list of participating L&L stores, check out the Available Location page on the app.

For the National Day, Hawai‘i-based artist Jasper Wong has designed fun and whimsical T-shirts to celebrate the dish. There also are SPAM musubi-designed Vans shoes available to purchase at https://www.hawaiianbarbecue.com/national-spam-musubi-day/.

