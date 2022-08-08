Maui News

Hoʻolehua Tree Trimming Scheduled, Aug. 8

August 8, 2022, 5:02 AM HST
* Updated August 7, 10:22 AM
DHHL Kulana Oiwi. Courtesy photo.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and County of Maui Highways Division will conduct tree trimming work on Kolea Ave in Ho‘olehua, Molokaʻi, beginning Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Tree trimming crews will be on-site and working within the roadway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with temporary traffic redirections and elevated noise levels during the scheduled work interval.

The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 12, 2022, weather permitting. DHHL lessees impacted by the work in the area have been notified via USPS mail of the work and have been asked to remove any personal property, including vehicles, between Kolea Avenue and their homestead lots.

For more information, call 808-620-9500.  

