Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 01:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 08:05 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:07 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:55 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.9 feet 01:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Little significant swell is anticipated through the week. Building trade winds will produce a gradual increase in short-period waves to east facing shores during the next couple of days, peaking near or slightly above seasonal average on Wednesday. A very small, long- period south swell may arrive tomorrow and fade by Thursday. A small, shorter- period south- southeast swell is expected over the next couple of days, with a larger pulse from the same direction possible this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.