Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 08, 2022

August 8, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 01:06 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 08:05 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:07 PM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 05:55 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.9 feet 01:46 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Little significant swell is anticipated through the week. Building trade winds will produce a gradual increase in short-period waves to east facing shores during the next couple of days, peaking near or slightly above seasonal average on Wednesday. A very small, long- period south swell may arrive tomorrow and fade by Thursday. A small, shorter- period south- southeast swell is expected over the next couple of days, with a larger pulse from the same direction possible this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. 
  
