Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 15 mph,

                            increasing to around 25 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:46 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:57 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:18 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:33 AM HST.




High 3.1 feet 02:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The strong trades will cause the choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above the seasonal average along east facing shores through Thursday. Surf heights may trend down along east facing shores as the trade winds ease to moderate speeds this weekend. A very small, long- period south swell, and a small, short-period southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through Thursday. Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday, which would maintain small surf along south facing shores this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
