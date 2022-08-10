Maui Surf Forecast for August 10, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 15 mph,
increasing to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The strong trades will cause the choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above the seasonal average along east facing shores through Thursday. Surf heights may trend down along east facing shores as the trade winds ease to moderate speeds this weekend. A very small, long- period south swell, and a small, short-period southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through Thursday. Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday, which would maintain small surf along south facing shores this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com