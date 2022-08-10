Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is seeking staff to open its first Maui restaurant in Kahului this summer. PC: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Kahului is seeking to fill a few more crewmember positions for the opening of the brand’s first Maui restaurant later this month located by Lowe’s and American Saving Bank at 176 Ho’okele Street, Kahului, HI 96732 across from the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center.

Starting pay is $16-17 per hour depending on position.

“We are all about quality here, so we hire the best,” says Raising Cane’s Marketing Leader Ali Urbick. “You can get a paycheck anywhere, but at Cane’s, you’ll get career training, be recognized, rewarded, and have fun on your path to success.”

He encouraged potential applicants to, “come see for yourself why Cane’s was named one of America’s Top Large Employers by Forbes.”

The open house will be held at the nearby Panda Express restaurant, located at 55 Pakaula street in Kahului from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. No appointment is necessary.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Raising Cane’s is looking to fill part-time and full-time back of house and front of house positions. All applicants should be prepared to interview with a hiring manager. A resume is recommended but not necessary.

Raising Cane’s employees. PC: Raising Cane’s

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crewmember requirements:

Must be 16 years of age

Must have excellent communication & customer service skills

Must have an outgoing and positive attitude

Able to work under pressure and at a fast pace

Must have reliable transportation

Must be able to frequently lift up to 50 pounds

There are already six Raising Cane’s operating in Hawaiʻi on Oʻahu. This will be the first Raising Cane’s restaurant for Maui.

Panda Restaurant Group, Inc. is the Franchise Partner for Raising Cane’s in Hawaiʻi. Panda Restaurant Group employs over 500 Hawaiʻi residents at Panda Express and Raising Cane’s across the state.