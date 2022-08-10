Member Kama introduces a resolution supporting local economic development at the annual conference of the National Association of Counties (NACo) in Colorado. PC: courtesy

Councilmember and Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama (Kahului Residency District) today announced that both of the resolutions she introduced at the annual conference of the National Association of Counties were passed by voting delegates into NACo’s federal policy package.

She first presented a resolution to the Community, Economic, and Workforce Development Policy Steering Committee, reaffirming support for the Community Reinvestment Act through enforcement of the Anti-Redlining Act.

She also introduced a resolution at the policy body of the Finance, Pensions and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee supporting housing opportunities for Native Hawaiians through the Native American Homeownership Improvement Act.

Both resolutions were passed out of their respective committees and voted into the organization’s federal policy priorities package by the voting members of NACo’s general assembly.

These priorities will guide NACo’s advocacy work at the federal level as part of its legislative platform. NACo policy positions are introduced, debated and voted on by 10 policy steering committees with over 1,400 county officials, as well as the NACo Board of Directors and the organization’s full membership.

The annual NACo conference, held this year in Adams County, CO from July 21-24, is the largest meeting of county elected and appointed officials from across the country. Pro Tempore Kama was joined at NACo by Maui Councilmember Tamara Paltin, West Maui residency district, along with Maui Council Services staff and delegates from other counties in Hawai‘i.