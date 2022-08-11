

















After more than 50 years of waiting on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands list, the Young ʻohana in Waimanalo celebrated a dream come true on Thursday.

Enid and Lloyd Young got the keys to their brand new home, built by Honolulu Habitat for Humanity, Bank of Hawai‘i volunteers, and community members.

Following a special blessing, the Young’s made their long-awaited move into their forever home with grandchildren, Maddie and Logan.

In October 2021, the family broke ground on a plot of land in Waimanalo, where a home they could call their own would be built. Now, their three-bedroom home stands ready for generations to come.

This house was a Habitat for Humanity Veterans Build, a national initiative to honor those who served our country while engaging veterans, current service members and their families in Habitat’s work.

Lloyd Young served in the US Navy on the USS Radford for four years after enlisting in 1965. His service is what inspired the Bank of Hawai‘i military employee group to pick up their hammers and help build the frame of the Young family’s home. Along with volunteer support, the Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation has donated $11,125 since November to help with future builds.

“It’s such an honor to be able to show our gratitude to a local veteran and his family to achieve their dream of home ownership,” said Momi Akimseu, Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation president, who also volunteered at the build site. “Supporting Honolulu Habitat for Humanity’s mission of housing kama‘āina is more important now than ever.”

In all, 162 volunteers helped for 1,131 hours to build the Young family home. This is Honolulu Habitat for Humanity’s 88th home completed on Oʻahu.