Maui Surf Forecast for August 11, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Breezy trades will also cause rough and choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above, the seasonal average along east facing shores through today. Surf heights may trend down along east facing shores as the trade winds ease to moderate speeds. Elsewhere, a very small, long-period south swell and a small, short-period southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through today. Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday, which will maintain small surf along south facing shores this weekend. Elsewhere, expect nearly flat conditions to persist along most north facing shores through this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com