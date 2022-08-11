Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:33 AM HST. High 3.1 feet 02:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:27 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:08 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Breezy trades will also cause rough and choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above, the seasonal average along east facing shores through today. Surf heights may trend down along east facing shores as the trade winds ease to moderate speeds. Elsewhere, a very small, long-period south swell and a small, short-period southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through today. Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday, which will maintain small surf along south facing shores this weekend. Elsewhere, expect nearly flat conditions to persist along most north facing shores through this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.