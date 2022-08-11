Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 11, 2022

August 11, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:33 AM HST.




High 3.1 feet 02:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:27 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:08 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:17 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:31 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Breezy trades will also cause rough and choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above, the seasonal average along east facing shores through today. Surf heights may trend down along east facing shores as the trade winds ease to moderate speeds. Elsewhere, a very small, long-period south swell and a small, short-period southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through today. Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday, which will maintain small surf along south facing shores this weekend. Elsewhere, expect nearly flat conditions to persist along most north facing shores through this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
