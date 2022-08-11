Maui News

Paltin to host virtual town hall on beach restoration and stabilization in Kahana

August 11, 2022, 7:23 PM HST
* Updated August 11, 7:24 PM
Kahana Beach. PC: courtesy office of Councilmember Tamara Paltin

West Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin will host a virtual community town hall on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss proposed plans for beach restoration and stabilization in Kahana. This comes as residents and property owners consider whether to ask the Maui County Council to create a community facilities district.

In coordination with the Kahana Bay Steering Committee, the discussion will include a presentation from Oceanit Engineering’s Mike Foley, Ph.D., on the science behind the design of the coastal structures known as t-groins and the extent of their ability to mitigate long-term beach erosion and coastal hazard exposure, Paltin said. 

Eighty-five percent of Maui’s shorelines are projected to erode over time, and Paltin said protective measures in Kahana could be supported by tools such as a state special improvement district or a county community facilities district.

“I anticipate this meeting to serve as a resource for our community as we investigate various solutions to rising sea levels and accelerated coastal erosion,” said Paltin in a press release. “It is important for us as a community to understand the proposed solutions to shoreline erosion and how this project in particular could impact the environment in that area.”

Members of the public may participate in the virtual town hall at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84522084396. The meeting will also be shown live on the council’s Facebook page.

