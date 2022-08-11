Maui News

Suicide prevention training on Molokaʻi, Aug. 23-24

August 11, 2022, 5:51 PM HST
A walk through Kaunakakai on July 27 organized by Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services brought attention to suicide prevention. A town hall attended by 50 to 60 residents followed later in the day. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.

Suicide Prevention Basics, two-hour training workshops, will be offered by Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services on Aug. 23 and 24 at MEO in Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

The trainings are for parents/guardians and will cover suicide risks, warning signs, how to listen, self-care and protective factors and resources available. 

This is a follow up to a town hall gathering on suicide prevention held July 27 in Kaunakakai. Some attendees were interested in the suicide prevention curriculum presented by Youth Services staff to Moloka‘i High and Intermediate students in April.

Youth are welcome to attend the trainings.

Four sessions are scheduled at MEO’s Kaunakakai office, located at 380 Kolapa Place on the following dates and times:

  • Aug. 23, 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Aug. 23, 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Aug. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 808-553-5472 or emailing [email protected]

MEO advises that if you or someone you know is in crisis, refer them to the Suicide & Crisis hotline at 988.

