The COVID-19 pandemic has led to nurse shortages throughout the State of Hawaiʻi.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to put a strain on the state’s healthcare system, Gov. David Ige signed emergency rules authorizing out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice medicine in Hawaiʻi without a state-issued license but with certain requirements being met.

Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi, said: “Our hospitals continue to be very full, and we continue to have significant numbers of staff out because of exposure to COVID-19, or with COVID-19 symptoms. This will allow us to bring in the staff we need to continue to ensure that our patients and community receive the care they need.”

The rules are effective immediately for a period of not longer than 120 days. The nurse’s authorization to practice shall be valid for a period of 90 days after the required confirmation.

“This action addresses the immediate peril to public health and ensures that medical professionals may focus on providing critical care to patients,” Gov. Ige said.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs amended Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules Chapter 16-89 to allow out-of-state nurses to work temporarily by endorsement and submission of a list of required information from a health care entity.

Each health care entity would submit a credentialed list containing the names of each participating nurse, the nurse’s home state, a residential address, an email address, the nurse’s active license number, and a signed verification that the nurse meets certain established criteria set forth in the emergency rules.

The emergency rules are available online at: https://cca.hawaii.gov/pvl/files/2022/08/2022-Nurses-Emergency-Rules.pdf.