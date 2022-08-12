Lahaina-born Naiwi Teruya is the new executive chef at Down The Hatch introducing is “Southern Aloha” cuisine. The new sous chef is Giovanni Gadiano.

Down The Hatch restaurant in Lahaina has hired a new executive chef and sous chef.

New executive chef Naiwi Teruya, born and raised in Lahaina, has developed what he calls “Southern Aloha,” with new menu concepts emphasizing the soul of comfort, enjoyment and happiness.

“Those are the common threads that the South and my home state have in common. My focus is to really let the aloha in the cuisine shine through so the guests that come to Down The Hatch and to the island of Maui feel that in the food that we are creating,” he said. “Southern Aloha is the highest quality of hospitality, like grandma or aunties house.”

Teruya has worked at the Westin of Saint Francis in California and sharpened his skills as the executive chef at The City Club in San Francisco.

Teruya, who has four children, also plays lead guitar in the popular Maui band “3 Pounds of Kale.”

Originally from San Diego, Chef Giovanni Gadiano honed his culinary abilities through a variety of casual to fine dining, and chose to make the move to Maui in November, 2019.

Along with being an accomplished chef, Gadiano also uses his skills in detail for two personal businesses. His online clothing business Street Filth Originals, inspired by his love for vintage motorcycles and cars, and he also designs jewelry with his beautiful wife Danyelle for their company Surf Gypsy Jewelry.

Giovanni said he appreciates the harmony in the kitchen at Down The Hatch. His wife is expecting a child this year.

“When a team works in harmony, I’m inspired in the kitchen and when that happens, it’s easy to make the guests happy, because the food is delicious,” he said. “Aloha translates to ‘the presence of breath’ so to me Southern Aloha means the presence of the soul, Southern Hospitality with a whole lot of Hawaiian love and aloha.”