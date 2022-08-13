Sand cleanup along South Kīhei Road from Uwapo Road to Kalepolepo Beach Park. PC: County of Maui

A two- to three-week emergency sand cleanup project begins on South Kīhei Road from Uwapo Road to Kalepolepo Beach Park on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The Department of Public Works Highways Division reports that the cleanup will allow pedestrians and bicyclists to travel safely on South Kīhei Road.

Work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews will work on one section of road at a time, beginning with Uwapo Road to Ohukai Road, followed by Ohukai Road to Kaonoulu Road and wrapping up with Kaonoulu Road to Kalepolepo Beach Park.

During work, the north-bound lane on South Kīhei Road will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Kenolio Road and back on to South Kīhei Road. Local traffic and mail trucks will be allowed to travel through the north-bound lane. The Maui Bus will also continue its route in the north-bound lane.

South-bound lane will continue to flow on South Kīhei Road throughout the project.