Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 13, 2022

August 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:59 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:29 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:43 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:39 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium period south swell combined with a small, short- period southeast swell may provide a slight boost to surf heights along south facing shores this weekend. Surf is expected to be near, or just below the seasonal average along south facing shores early next week. Surf along east facing shores will gradually lower below the normal seasonal heights through early next week due to the weakening trade winds. Surf along north facing shores is expected to remain nearly flat through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Mayor Announces Agreement To Acquire 45 Acre Land Donation From Ab  2The Long Awaited Opening Of Kihei High School Is Planned For January But Will It Happen  3Maui Murder Trial Series Of Searches Included Use Of Cadaver Dogs And Landfill Excavation  4New Executives In Down The Hatch Kitchen  5Makawao Man Arrested In Cold Case Involving The 1982 Murder Of Teen Girl In California  6Maui Residents Benefit From Free Test To Treat Program