Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:59 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 10:29 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:43 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:39 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period south swell combined with a small, short- period southeast swell may provide a slight boost to surf heights along south facing shores this weekend. Surf is expected to be near, or just below the seasonal average along south facing shores early next week. Surf along east facing shores will gradually lower below the normal seasonal heights through early next week due to the weakening trade winds. Surf along north facing shores is expected to remain nearly flat through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.