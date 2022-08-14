Maui News

Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents on Aug. 20 in Lahaina

August 14, 2022, 1:57 PM HST
* Updated August 9, 12:07 PM
Courtesy of Mālama Maui Nui.

Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court). 

Appointments are required. To request an appointment, fill out an appointment request form at MalamaMauiNui.org.

Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge:

  • Air Conditioners
  • Batteries (lead acid only)
  • Bicycles
  • Washers and Dryers
  • Dishwashers
  • Microwaves
  • Refrigerators
  • Stoves
  • Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire)
  • Water Heaters
  • Scrap Metal
  • Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords only)

Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui, made possible by community volunteers, local businesses and partners.

For more information regarding future Go Green Recycling events, location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, please visit the Mālama Maui Nui website at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen or sign up for their E-newsletter.

Want to support Mālama Maui Nui? Donations ensure Mālama Maui’s Nui’s community programs can continue. To donate, visit MalamaMauiNui.org/Donate.

