Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Maui fire crews battle brush fire in Kahului near Hoʻokele Street
A
A
A
Maui fire crews were called to an afternoon brush fire off of the Hāna Highway in Kahului at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The fire was reported in the vicinity of Hoʻokele Street behind the Safeway grocery store.
Motorists traveling in the area can expect delays and are advised to exercise caution as crews are utilizing nearby areas and road shoulders to access brush.
At around 1 p.m., the fire was near the Hāna Highway and flames could be seen by passing motorists. An update from the Maui Fire Department is pending release.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
12022 Hawaii Primary Election Results 2Maui Mayor Announces Agreement To Acquire 45 Acre Land Donation From Ab 3Top Three Maui County Mayoral Candidates React To Early Results Bissen Victorino Lead 4Emergency Sand Cleanup In Kihei Set To Begin Aug 17 5Early Maui County Council Results Highlight Valley Isle Natives Political Newcomers 6Letters Upcountry Water Woes Tourism Housing Plan Loud Motorcycles And More