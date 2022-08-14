VC: Valerie Toro VC: Alexus Kuamoo VC: Marlo Antes

Maui fire crews were called to an afternoon brush fire off of the Hāna Highway in Kahului at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The fire was reported in the vicinity of Hoʻokele Street behind the Safeway grocery store.

Motorists traveling in the area can expect delays and are advised to exercise caution as crews are utilizing nearby areas and road shoulders to access brush.

At around 1 p.m., the fire was near the Hāna Highway and flames could be seen by passing motorists. An update from the Maui Fire Department is pending release.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.