Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 14, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Danny Thomas Cunningham

May 19, 1955 – July 23, 2022

Danny Thomas Cunningham 67, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on July 23, 2022. Born in Frankfort, Kentucky. On May 19, 1955. Papa Danny was ready to make his mark on this world. He traveled to Hawaiʻi at the ripe young age of 17. His presence filled any room with his larger than life personality. He absolutely loved life, and loved people.

His proudest accomplishment was his title of “DAD & PAPA” Nothing gave him more joy than his family.

Leaving behind to honor his memory: Gabriel (Krystal) Cunningham, Rachel (Joshua) Pratt, Danielle (Max) Kincade, Savannah (Michael) Vaituulala, Chantelle (Chad) Santiago, Sister Debbie Potash and 14 Grandchildren.

We invite anyone who would love to attend the Celebration of life for “PAPA D” on

Sunday, Sept. 4 at Hanako’o Beach Park (Canoe beach) in Lahaina from 12 to 6 p.m.

Lloyd Inouye

July 10, 1949 – Aug. 4, 2022

Lloyd Inouye, 73, born and raised in Kula, Maui passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2022, at his home in Kahului. He was surrounded by his loving family as he reunited with his wife, Karen in heaven.

He is survived by his brother, Michael (Karen) Inouye, nephew, Jeffrey Inouye; daughters, Lisa (Danny) Bediamol, Jamie (Jake) Adams; and grandsons, Makana and Kainalu Bediamol.

We would like to thank Dr. Travis Glenn of Glenn Family Medicine and the team at Hospice Maui for their wonderful and compassionate care of our father.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Kahului Ballard’s Mortuary. Family visitation: 5 p.m.; public visitation: 5:30 p.m.; service: 6:30 p.m.

June 12, 1947 – July 31, 2022

Dennis Lee Cecil, 75, of Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i passed away on July 31, 2022 in Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i. He was born on June 12, 1947, in California.

He is survived by spouse Christie; daughter Dawn (Rick Sonntag) Cecil of St. Petersburg, Florida; son Dubin (Regina) Whitaker of Kailua Kona; brother Garry (Suzanne) Cecil of Rohnert Park, California; one grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be planned at a future date.

Paul Andrew Bland

June 1, 2022 – July 1, 2022

Paul Andrew Bland passed away suddenly on July 1, 2022. Paul was born June 1, 1977 in Michigan. He traveled around the mainland until he landed in Maui at age 13.

Paul lived all over the island until he settled in Kīhei. He worked a number of jobs cooking for others until health problems prevented from working.

Paul was a mountain of a man figuratively and literally. He loved to laugh, eat, sing, and entertain his long-time girlfriend among others. Paul loved playing his guitar and ukulele at the beach. Paul loved to BBQ. Paul would help any friend in need and loved people. He could talk for hours or sit and listen. His smile and aura could fill the room. Paul loved riding motorcycles, but after two accidents, that did not damage his pretty face, he gave it up. Paul loved being with the group and would talk to anyone. No one was alone with Paul around.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents and sister Margaret Lianne Bland (Peggy). Paul had numerous family who he longed to reconnect with and dearly loved and would talk of often. Paul leaves behind his brothers Gary and Chris Bland, and sister Janet Grooms, numerous nieces and nephews and his girlfriend of 17 years Nikki Domsitz. Paul was big and burned bright, but not long for this world. May he forever rest in peace and love.

Joseph Richie Yablonsky

Nov. 4, 1953 – July 19, 2022

Joseph Richie Yablonsky, 68 passed away on July 19, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku, Maui.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1953 to George Alphonsus Yablonsky and Letitia S. Speer in Savanna, Illinois.

Gladys Kahiwalani Hoʻopiʻi (Pi’imauna)

Jan. 10, 1942 – July 13, 2022

Gladys Kahiwalani Hoʻopiʻi of Wailuku was called home to Jesus on July 13, 2022. She was born on Jan. 10, 1942, in Kaupō, Maui. She lived 80 wonderful years.

Gladys was predeceased by her beloved husband Solomon Kaʻalawa Hoʻopiʻi. Siblings: Walter Piʻimauna, Joseph “Sonny” Piʻimauna, Lorraine “Rene” Poʻouahi, Virginia “Toy” Kaikala and Ralph “Butch” Piʻimauna. Children: Lynette, Lloyd, Leeann Lauaki, Llewellyn Hoʻopiʻi and grandchild Llewellyn Jr. She is survived by her siblings: Sadie “Toots” Piʻimauna, Nancy “Nan” Micky (Rush) and Pumehana Piʻimauna. Children: Lionel (Kami), Lynden (Jaime), Lorelei (Eric), Lucy, Lincoln, Lambert (Summer), and Leinora (Dominic), her 38 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren.

Gladys loved everyone, not just her family, but everyone that she met. She loved to dance hula and listen to Hawaiian music. She retired from Seabury Hall and enjoyed her time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her dog, Ikona. If there is one scripture that can describe her heart for her family it would most definitely be, 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.

Gladys’ services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 from 5 to 6 p.m. for immediate family, 6 to 9 p.m. viewing, with 7 p.m. service. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 from 8 to 9 a.m. for immediate family, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. viewing, with services at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Makawao Veterans Cemetery at about 1 p.m.

Guy Brooks Jaramillo

May 25, 1968 – July 19, 2022

Guy Brooks Jaramillo passed away in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaiʻi at home on July 19, 2022. Guy was born in Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi on May 25, 1968 to parents Ulu Keahi and Harry Jaramillo Sr. Raised in the town of Lahaina, Guy was a beloved son, husband, brother, uncle, friend, but the title he was most proud of was a father of four sons. Guy Jaramillo loved worshipping God, being in the ocean, jamming out to roots reggae, and spending quality time with his wife, sons, and family.

Guy is survived by wife Kalei Jaramillo, parents Ulu Keahi and Harry Jaramillo Sr., sons Samson Jaramillo-King, Guyson Jaramillo-King, Rory Jaramillo-King, Inea Murphy, and his siblings Tracy Jaramillo and partner Chris Kelliher, Jessie Jaramillo, Leslie Jaramillo, and Harry Jaramillo Jr., along with Guy’s dozens of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Canoe Beach in Lahaina on Aug. 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. Family welcomes all friends and relatives of Guy to say a final goodbye as we send him home.

Jeffrey Preston Shumway

Nov. 12, 1958 – July 25, 2022

Jeffrey Preston Shumway, 63, passed away on July 25, 2022 in Wailuku. He was born on November 12, 1958 to Robert F. Shumway and Carolyne T. Towler in Washington, D.C.

Marcelina Arafiles Keiser

April 6, 1941 – July 29, 2022

Marcelina (Marcy) Arafiles Keiser, 81, passed away in the early morning of Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home in Kaupakalua. Marcelina was born in the Philippines in 1941. In 1945, her family immigrated to Maui to farm pineapple. Marcy graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1958. She became a nurse and taught for a medical assistant school. Marcy had a passion for service and was active in the Air National Guard Family Support Group and representative of The State Team.

Marcy is survived by her husband, John Keiser, her children, Richard (Julie) Thiel, Linda Thiel, Michael (Karen) Thiel, Hayley Hunt, Thomas (Rebecca) Hunt, Kent (Tiffany) Keiser, Angela (Robert) Ituarte, her brothers Gilbert Arafiles, and Edwin (Vicky) Arafiles, here sister Virginia Schneider, and 17 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Victorio and Evarista Arafiles, and her sister Angelita Gordon.

Memorial Services will be held on Aug. 8 and 9, 2022.

Aug. 8, Ballard Family Mortuary, 440 Ala Makani St., Kahului, 6 to 9 p.m. Public viewing 6 to 7 p.m.

Aug. 9, Church services, St. Joseph Church in Makawao, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Public viewing, mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial services 1 p.m., Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Kenneth W. Sharits

Aug. 13, 1969 – Aug. 3, 2022

A gentle soul, a kind person, a loving husband, father, son, brother….

Kenneth Wayne Sharits, affectionately known as “Kenny,” was born on Aug. 13, 1969, in Richmond, Indiana to Dale E. Sharits and Barbara Bernice Sharits.

Kenny and younger sister, Shannon Marie, were raised in Richmond until Kenny moved to Maui in 1997 to work for Maui’s newest mortuary, Ballard Family Mortuary. He met and fell in love with Siu Ako Toluta’u and they were married on July 10, 2004, recently celebrating 18 years of marriage.

His greatest joy was welcoming their first son, Jacob “Sekope” Ryan Punalei in 2005 and then welcoming their second son, Mitieli Joshua Wayne in 2011. His family meant the world to him, and Kenny wanted to make sure that he took good care of them, even to his last breath that he took on Aug. 3, 2022, at the age of 52.

If you knew Kenny, you would know that he was always working – literally. It was rare for Kenny to take a day off. He was well recognized on Maui as he was a Funeral Director at Ballard Family Mortuary and Borthwick Norman Mortuary, a Security Guard at both Maui Memorial Medical Center, and for Gold Shield Security.

Kenny is best remembered for his low-key demeanor, his quirky sense of humor, his patience, and his love of the Tongan culture. Son Sekope said it best… “even though my dad was “palangi,” he knew the way of the Tongan people and he truly enjoyed it.”

Life took an abrupt turn for the entire family when both Kenny and Siu were diagnosed with cancer: he with lymphoma and Siu with breast cancer. Distraught by the thought that he could no longer work and not provide for his family, Kenny vowed to beat his cancer so he could do what he once had always done. Sadly, his cancer was too aggressive, and Kenny was called home to be with the Lord early in the morning, with his precious family at his side in their Wailuku home.

“My dad, he was the king of my world, and no one will ever replace him. He had dreams for our family and even though we were poor, we would look at homes that we were going to buy one day. We had so much fun hanging out, going out to eat and talking about the future. My dad said that there nothing more important than family.”

“Put family first” is what Mitieli said his dad would tell him. Respectful, funny, and kind is how Mitieli best describes his dad. He recalls him saying that he did not want his family to suffer and to know that he is going to a better place when it was his time to go. Mitieli said that his dad told him, with a smile on his face, “Tell your kids that I was one heck of a guy!”

He truly was…. Kenneth “Kenny” Wayne Sharits, thank you for being authentically you……one heck of a guy indeed!”

“Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for so men persecuted the prophets who were before you.” Matthew 5:12

Survived by wife Siu Ako (Toluta’u) Sharits, son Jacob “Sekope” Ryan P. Sharits, Mitieli Joshua W. Sharits and mother-in-law, Helena Totluta’u. Brother in-laws, Samu (Ivory) Toluta’u, Vili (Colleeann) Toluta’u and sister-in-law, Akanete (Shane) Toluta’u and his nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Barbara Sharits, sister, Shannon Sharits and father-in-law, Kelisimi Toluta’u.

Funeral services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow in Haʻikū at 2 p.m.

Mahalo nui loa….Malo ‘aupito….Thank you very much to our many families, friends, our church family and our amazing community, who have provided unconditional love, hope and prayers for our family during our journey. Your kind words, your gestures and your gifts are more than we could ever ask for. We thank all of you from the bottom of our heart and may God continue to bless you all.

” We give thanks to God always for all of you, constantly mentioning you in our prayers.” 1Thessalonians 1:2