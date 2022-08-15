Maui police have launched a second degree robbery investigation into an incident reported over the weekend at a convenience store on Front Street in Lahaina.

Police responded to an incident reported at around 8:27 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in which a male suspect reportedly stole items and shoved an employee from the business located at 666 Front Street (ABC Store).

Police say store employees reported that as they were closing the shop at around 8 p.m., an unidentified male selected items and proceeded to exit the store without paying. When an employee confronted the individual, he shoved the employee before fleeing the business, according to a police department press release.

The employee did not suffer any injuries from the incident and declined medical treatment.

The male offender is described as 5-foot-4, weighs about 180 pounds, and has blond hair and light-colored eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.