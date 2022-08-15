Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 15, 2022

August 15, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:19 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 11:29 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 05:27 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:58 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 05:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week with mainly background south and southeast swells moving through. Surf will potentially trend up next weekend as a long- period south swell arrives and moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, then notch up by the weekend with the return of stronger trades. Surf along north facing shores will pick up slightly today and Thursday at select reefs that favor the northerly direction as a couple of small northerly pulses move through. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




