Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:19 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:29 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:27 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:58 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 05:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week with mainly background south and southeast swells moving through. Surf will potentially trend up next weekend as a long- period south swell arrives and moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, then notch up by the weekend with the return of stronger trades. Surf along north facing shores will pick up slightly today and Thursday at select reefs that favor the northerly direction as a couple of small northerly pulses move through.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.