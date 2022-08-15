Maui Surf Forecast for August 15, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week with mainly background south and southeast swells moving through. Surf will potentially trend up next weekend as a long- period south swell arrives and moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, then notch up by the weekend with the return of stronger trades. Surf along north facing shores will pick up slightly today and Thursday at select reefs that favor the northerly direction as a couple of small northerly pulses move through.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com