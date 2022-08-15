Maui police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man found deceased at a beach volleyball court in Kīhei.

The death was reported at around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Kamaʻole Beach Park I.

Upon arrival, no life-saving measures were performed as it was determined the male was deceased, according to a department press release.

The victim has since been identified as 49-year-old John Picanco. Police say the man is known to frequent the Kīhei area.

Police say the case was reclassified from an unattended death to a murder as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, as further investigation and autopsy results reveal the victim died under “suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Kamuela Mawae at 808-875-5411.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

The investigation is ongoing.