Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 16, 2022

August 16, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:58 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 05:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:00 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:36 AM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 11:42 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the rest of the week. An upward trend in surf along south facing shores is highly anticipated to begin this weekend and last into early next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Thursday. A return of choppy/short- period surf is expected by the end of the week through the weekend. 


Near flat surf conditions will persist along north facing shores through tomorrow. North facing shores may see a small boost in surf Thursday through the weekend. Surf may to continue to trend up early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




