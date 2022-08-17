Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:36 AM HST. Low 1.2 feet 11:42 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:34 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:21 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 12:59 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small background surf will continue along south facing shores into Friday. Forerunners from a new, long-period south swell are expected to arrive late Friday night. This swell will likely produce near, to slightly above normal surf along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Surf will remain small along east facing shores, but the strengthening trades may produce modest, choppy surf along east facing shores by this weekend. Expect nearly flat conditions to persist along north facing shores through tonight. Small, short-period north-northwest swells starting Thursday may provide a slight boost in surf along exposed north facing shores through this weekend. A slightly larger and longer period northwest swell may arrive early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.