About 1,500 customers in the Kula and Kēōkea area experienced an urgent 13-minute power outage at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday due to a tree being cleared from power lines along Alae Road and Kekaulike Ave.

A spokesperson with Hawaiian Electric said the outage was needed to allow crews to safely clear away the tree that was making contact with power lines.

Power was restored by 6:48 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.