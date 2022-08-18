Maui News
Brief outage cut power to 1,500 in Kula-Kēōkea while crews cleared tree from lines
About 1,500 customers in the Kula and Kēōkea area experienced an urgent 13-minute power outage at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday due to a tree being cleared from power lines along Alae Road and Kekaulike Ave.
A spokesperson with Hawaiian Electric said the outage was needed to allow crews to safely clear away the tree that was making contact with power lines.
Power was restored by 6:48 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Comments
